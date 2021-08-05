With fewer than 40 primary ballots left to count in Yakima County, the field for the general election in November is all but set.
The only substantive change since the first ballots were counted Tuesday came in the Yakima School Board District 7, Position 2, race, where incumbent Don Davis surpassed challenger KateAshley Clarke for second place as counting continued Wednesday. Davis was in third place on election night, trailing Clarke by 46 votes. But he led by 63 at the end of counting Wednesday and maintained much of that lead Thursday, closing the day 59 votes ahead of Clarke.
As with all of the primary races, the top two vote getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. With so few ballots left to count, it seems as though Davis will face challenger Ryan Beckett, who finished first in the primary with a 606-vote lead over Davis at the end of Thursday.
Only two races remain in which the difference between second and third place is fewer than 40 votes. The closest is in Yakima City Council District 2, where third-place finisher Raúl Martinez trailed Edgar Hernandez by 18 votes, a number that didn’t change between Wednesday and Thursday. Danny Herrera comfortably leads that race, 62 votes ahead of Hernandez.
The other is for Selah School Board Position 1, where second-place finisher Jamie Morford increased his lead over Timothy Ausink from 24 votes on Wednesday to 33 on Thursday. Nicole Church is comfortably in first place in that race, 131 votes ahead of Morford.
In the other Yakima City Council races, the top two — Janice Deccio and Mark Shervey in District 4, Lisa Wallace and Matt Brown in District 6 — remained well ahead of the third-place finishers Thursday.