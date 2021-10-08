A Selah City Council member is facing a challenge for his position from a former council member in the Nov. 2 general election.
Councilmember Kevin Wickenhagen, who was appointed the council in 2019, is being challenged by Diane Underwood, who was elected to the council in 2015 and served one term.
Wickenhagen was appointed to fill the vacancy created when Jeremie Dufault resigned to serve in the state House of Representatives. Wickenhagen was elected in 2019 to fill the remainder of Dufault’s four-year term and is now running to retain the position.
Last year, when then-City Administrator Don Wayman labeled the Black Lives Matter movement as a “neo-Marxist organization,” Wickenhagen defended Wayman, citing a definition of neo-Marxism from a crowd-sourced online slang dictionary. He later said that “it was not the best thing to quote from.”
Both candidates support building a new police station to replace the building the city rents for $5,000 a month and which police Chief Dan Christman said is inadequate for the department’s needs.
Neither Wickenhagen nor Underwood has registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission for reporting campaign contributions.
Why are you running for City Council, and what do you feel gives you an advantage over your opponent?
Wickenhagen: After being with the county for 33 years, I worked a lot with the public and a lot of different jurisdictions. I have worked with staff and budget and projects. I was responsible for a $7.5 million budget for the (Yakima County) Technology Service. I feel I am very qualified and familiar with how city government works.
Underwood: I’m running because I want to make a change for Selah. I have grown up and lived here my whole life. I want to make the right choices for my home city as a council member. I have four years of experience as a council member, and I received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.
What do you see as the greatest challenge facing Selah at this time, and how would you address it?
Wickenhagen: One of the big problems is the limited commercial property, which in turn limits our ability to have great increases in sales taxes. Without taxes, the burden falls to homeowners and renters. We should look at ways to expand some of our commercial properties and moving out into the urban growth areas.
Another challenge is water resources. We are adequate now, but if we continue to grow, we have to look at how we are going to grow. We need to look at other water (resources) to see how we can use them for households. We have to look at the Civic Center. It is expensive and showing its age. It is a central part of Selah. We have a large number of trucks coming into Selah. I would like to see another route out to the interstate.
Underwood: I think one of the greatest challenges is rebuilding the trust between the city of Selah and the citizens of Selah. I think we have a big hole that needs to be mended, and it’s going to take time to heal. One of the things I have tried is getting people involved in council meetings. I pushed to have later council meetings so people could make it to the meetings, and we have achieved that. I feel we have to be united as a city again.
Selah is making plans to build a new police station to replace a building the city leases, and is considering bonding to pay for it. This is the second time in five years the city has moved in this direction. Do you support this plan?
Wickenhagen: The current police station is expensive. It’s a rental. We pay for it and get nothing. (The rent’s) fairly high, and we’re responsible for all maintenance on the building. Anything we put into it goes to the owner of the building. We are at capacity. I have had a tour of the building, and it does not meet the needs for what a police station should have.
Underwood: I do support a new police station, so we are not paying rental. What I don’t support is higher taxation upon the residents of Selah. I believe we need a good police station and in a good location. Of course, we have that site on West Naches Avenue toward the hill there. It’s just not a good spot. I think location is important, and where they can get out and not worry about the kids in the way. Where they are (South First Street) is horrible right now.
The city has gained notoriety in the past year over then-City Administrator Don Wayman’s reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to quash messages supporting the movement and criticizing Wayman. What would you do to both heal community rifts and repair any damage to the city’s image?
Wickenhagen: We kind of stepped past it. We are reaching out to some of the people and have had open conversations with the people. There are always people you won’t make happy; that’s obvious with the general government. We should keep an open dialogue. I may not always agree with the people I’m talking to, but we try to listen. We have to be careful with the words we choose. One thing I’ve noticed with new candidates running for office and people who apply for council positions is they say they love the community. There may be a rift, but the majority loves the community.
Underwood: I think that increasing transparency is going to help. The city needs to be very transparent. I think accountability is going to be very important. We need to include the citizens in decision making. That is going to be an important part in getting to the healing in our city. I think people need to be involved in council meetings.
