The candidate filing period for the Aug. 3 primary kicked off Monday with 55 candidates in Yakima County filing for 44 races, led by a pair of Yakima County Commission candidates and an octet of Yakima City Council candidates.

Incumbent Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde, a Republican appointed to the District 3 seat in November following the death of Commissioner Norm Childress, had previously announced his campaign to finish the term and filed formally on Monday. He’s joined in that race by Autumn Torres, a fellow Republican and one of the other two finalists up for the job when Linde was appointed.

The eight Yakima Council candidates are spread across three races, all for seats in which the incumbents are not expected to run. Brad Hill in District 6 and Kay Funk in District 4 have both said they won’t seek reelection. Jason White, who represents District 2, hasn’t attended council meetings since June 2020.

Edgar Hernandez is the lone candidate so far for White’s District 2 seat. It’s a three-way race for Hill’s District 6 seat, featuring business owner and pastor Matt Brown, property manager Garth McKinney and state financial examiner Sam Johnson. And the race for Funk’s District 4 seat is crowded already with MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters owner Mark Shervey, businessman Tony Sandoval and communications specialist Janice Deccio and Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr. filing on Monday.

The filing period lasts through Friday. Those who filed Monday are:

Yakima County Commission, District 3

LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres

Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 2

Susan Woodard, Kelley Olwell

Yakima City Council, District 2

Edgar Hernandez

Yakima City Council, District 4

Tony Sandoval, Mark Shervey, Janice Deccio, Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr.

Yakima City Council, District 6

Sam Johnson, Garth McKinney, Matt Brown

Grandview City Council, Position 1

Joan Souders

Grandview City Council, Position 2

Javier (Harv) Rodriguez

Grandview City Council, Position 3

Dianna Jennings

Grandview City Council, Position 4

Robert Ozuna

Selah City Council, Position 1

Kevin Wickenhagen

Selah City Council, Position 6

Michael Costello

Moxee City Council, Position 1

Robert “Rob” Layman

Moxee City Council, Position 3

Jan Hutchinson

Moxee mayor

LeRoy Lenseigne

Sunnyside City Council, District 2

Dean Broersma, Edgar Magana

Tieton City Council, Position 4

Sharon Sedgwick

Union Gap City Council, Position 1

John Hodkinson

Zillah Mayor

Scott Carmack

Yakima School Board, Position 2

Donald Joseph Davis, Ryan Beckett, KateAshley Clarke

Naches Town Council, Position 1

Wayne Hawver

Naches Town Council, Position 3

Kit Hawver

East Valley School Board, District 5

Eric Farmer

Granger School Board, District 2

Kyle Shinn

Grandview School Board, District 2

Dale Burgeson

Naches Valley School Board, District 3

Chad Christopherson

Selah School Board, District 2

Kristi Wilbert, Joe Catron

Sunnyside School Board, District 2

Linda Roberts, Michelle Emery Perry

Toppenish School Board, District 2

Rebecca Perez

Union Gap School Board, District 3

Nicole Rivera

Wapato School Board, District 4

Lorenzo Alvarado

Zillah School Board, District 2

Nicole Garcia Schmelzer

West Valley School Board, District 3

Mark Strong

Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Board, Position 3

David Ramynke

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 3

Tonn Lunning

Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 3

Paul Barham

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 3

Roger McClure

Port of Grandview Board, District 2

Jim Sewell

Port of Sunnyside Board, District 3

Jim (James) Grubenhoff

Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 3

Margarita Barragan

Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 1

Paul Stanton

Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 5

Skip St. Martin

