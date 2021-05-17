The candidate filing period for the Aug. 3 primary kicked off Monday with 55 candidates in Yakima County filing for 44 races, led by a pair of Yakima County Commission candidates and an octet of Yakima City Council candidates.
Incumbent Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde, a Republican appointed to the District 3 seat in November following the death of Commissioner Norm Childress, had previously announced his campaign to finish the term and filed formally on Monday. He’s joined in that race by Autumn Torres, a fellow Republican and one of the other two finalists up for the job when Linde was appointed.
The eight Yakima Council candidates are spread across three races, all for seats in which the incumbents are not expected to run. Brad Hill in District 6 and Kay Funk in District 4 have both said they won’t seek reelection. Jason White, who represents District 2, hasn’t attended council meetings since June 2020.
Edgar Hernandez is the lone candidate so far for White’s District 2 seat. It’s a three-way race for Hill’s District 6 seat, featuring business owner and pastor Matt Brown, property manager Garth McKinney and state financial examiner Sam Johnson. And the race for Funk’s District 4 seat is crowded already with MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters owner Mark Shervey, businessman Tony Sandoval and communications specialist Janice Deccio and Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr. filing on Monday.
The filing period lasts through Friday. Those who filed Monday are:
Yakima County Commission, District 3
LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres
Yakima Municipal Court Judge, Position 2
Susan Woodard, Kelley Olwell
Yakima City Council, District 2
Edgar Hernandez
Yakima City Council, District 4
Tony Sandoval, Mark Shervey, Janice Deccio, Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr.
Yakima City Council, District 6
Sam Johnson, Garth McKinney, Matt Brown
Grandview City Council, Position 1
Joan Souders
Grandview City Council, Position 2
Javier (Harv) Rodriguez
Grandview City Council, Position 3
Dianna Jennings
Grandview City Council, Position 4
Robert Ozuna
Selah City Council, Position 1
Kevin Wickenhagen
Selah City Council, Position 6
Michael Costello
Moxee City Council, Position 1
Robert “Rob” Layman
Moxee City Council, Position 3
Jan Hutchinson
Moxee mayor
LeRoy Lenseigne
Sunnyside City Council, District 2
Dean Broersma, Edgar Magana
Tieton City Council, Position 4
Sharon Sedgwick
Union Gap City Council, Position 1
John Hodkinson
Zillah Mayor
Scott Carmack
Yakima School Board, Position 2
Donald Joseph Davis, Ryan Beckett, KateAshley Clarke
Naches Town Council, Position 1
Wayne Hawver
Naches Town Council, Position 3
Kit Hawver
East Valley School Board, District 5
Eric Farmer
Granger School Board, District 2
Kyle Shinn
• Grandview School Board, District 2
Dale Burgeson
• Naches Valley School Board, District 3
Chad Christopherson
• Selah School Board, District 2
Kristi Wilbert, Joe Catron
• Sunnyside School Board, District 2
Linda Roberts, Michelle Emery Perry
• Toppenish School Board, District 2
Rebecca Perez
• Union Gap School Board, District 3
Nicole Rivera
• Wapato School Board, District 4
Lorenzo Alvarado
• Zillah School Board, District 2
Nicole Garcia Schmelzer
• West Valley School Board, District 3
Mark Strong
• Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Board, Position 3
David Ramynke
• Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 3
Tonn Lunning
• Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 3
Paul Barham
• Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 3
Roger McClure
• Port of Grandview Board, District 2
Jim Sewell
• Port of Sunnyside Board, District 3
Jim (James) Grubenhoff
• Cowiche Sewer District Board, Position 3
Margarita Barragan
• Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 1
Paul Stanton
• Naches Parks and Recreation District Board, District 5
Skip St. Martin