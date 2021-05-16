A trio of Yakima City Council seats, a Yakima County Commission seat and dozens of other positions are at stake as the weeklong candidate filing period for the Aug. 3 primary election opens Monday.
None of the incumbents in the three Yakima seats up for election are expected to run. Brad Hill in District 6 and Kay Funk in District 4 have both said they won’t seek reelection. Jason White, who represents District 2, hasn’t attended council meetings since June 2020.
“The three open Yakima City Council positions should create a good amount of energy and we expect to see many candidates running for those positions,” Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said.
Several candidates have already announced their intention to run and are expected to file formally this week. The list includes business owner and pastor Matt Brown, former Yakima County Juvenile Court manager Lisa Wallace, property manager Garth McKinney and state financial examiner Sam Johnson, all of whom are campaigning for the District 6 seat. In District 4, businessman Tony Sandoval and communications specialist Janice Deccio have announced they’re running.
The Yakima County Commission seat held by LaDon Linde is also up for election, and Linde has announced his candidacy. Linde was appointed to the three-person commission in November to fill a vacancy created by the death of Commissioner Norm Childress, who died of pancreatic cancer. This election will decide whether Linde or someone else will finish the term, which ends in 2022. No one else has announced their candidacy.
“I am also interested to see how many people file for the open commissioner position as I think that could be a good indicator of the level of political engagement,” Ross said.
Some of the political engagement seen in last November’s election — driven by the presidential race but extending to all levels of the ballot — could carry over, he said. But the year following a presidential election generally sees low voter participation. Ross is predicting 25-30% turnout.
“We are very hopeful the political election energy remains high for this year,” Ross said. “We will be interested to see how thing go out in Selah, they tend to have strong election returns even in the odd year cycles.”
In addition to the marquee races for the Yakima County Commission and the Yakima City Council, there are four City Council seats up for election in Grandview, three in Granger, two in Harrah, three in Mabton plus the mayor’s seat, three in Moxee plus the mayor’s seat, three in Naches, four in Selah, four in Sunnyside, four in Tieton, four in Toppenish, four in Union Gap, five in Wapato, and two in Zillah plus the mayor’s seat.
There are two school board seats up for election in the Yakima School District, two in Union Gap, three in Naches Valley, three in East Valley, two in Selah, three in Mabton, four in Grandview, three in Sunnyside, two in Toppenish, two in Highland, two in Granger, four in Zillah, three in Wapato, two in West Valley and three in Mount Adams.
Two city of Yakima municipal judge seats are up for election, as are positions on the board of Yakima County Fire Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14. One seat is up on each of the Sunnyside and Grandview port district boards. Two seats are up for the Cowiche Sewer District board, as well as one seat on the Terrace Heights Sewer District board. And five seats are up for election on the Naches Parks & Recreation District board.
The Yakima Herald-Republic will announce new filings each day until the filing period ends Friday. For a full list of offices up for election, including information on term length and filing fees, visit www.yakimacounty.us/170/Elections.