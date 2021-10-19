In Yakima County, ballots for the 2021 general election have been sent to voters and can be returned to a red county drop-off box or to the county elections office before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. If put in a postal service box, people need to make sure it's postmarked by Nov. 2.
The following is a list of 2021 general election Yakima Valley races. Visit the Yakima Herald-Republic Election Center for full coverage.
Yakima County
City of Yakima
No. 1: Deem a council position vacant if a council member fails to meet attendance requirements
No. 2: Conform sections to state law
No. 3: Provision banning local income tax
Yakima City Council
• Yakima City Council 2: Danny Herrera, Edgar Hernandez
• Yakima City Council 4: Janice Deccio, Mark Shervey
• Yakima City Council 6: Lisa Wallace, Matt Brown
Selah
• Selah Council 1: Diane Underwood and Kevin Wickenhagen
• Selah Council 2: Jared Iverson, Joshua N. Pruneda
• Selah Council 3: Penny Lou Parish, Elizabeth Marquis
School board races
Yakima school board: Kenton Gartrell and Graciela Villanueva; Ryan Beckett and Donald Joseph Davis Jr.
• Selah and West Valley school board seats
• Sunnyside and Toppenish school board seats
Other races
• Toppenish mayor and City Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.