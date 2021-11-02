Janice Deccio won the District 4 on the Yakima City Council in Tuesday’s election.
Deccio had 460 votes, or 59.6% of the total, Tuesday night. Her opponent, businessman Mark Shervey, had 312 for 40.4% of the vote.
“I feel like my hard work has paid and I’m ready to go for January when we start our new council,” Deccio said.
Deccio thanked the voters Tuesday night for their support. She said that her first priority once taking office will be to tackle the problems of crime and gang activity in the city.
Deccio ran on a platform of fighting for affordable housing, lowering crime and improving infrastructure, according to the Yakima County voters’ guide.
Her campaign received $8,125.25 in contributions, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission.
Deccio works as communications and event coordinator at Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Washington in health care administration and a bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University in mass media and journalism.
District 4 covers east and central Yakima. Deccio will replace current councilmember Kay Funk, who did not seek re-election.
Council members serve four-year terms and earn a monthly stipend of $1,075.
