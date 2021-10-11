Janice Deccio and Mark Shervey are facing off for the Yakima City Council District 4 seat in the 2021 general election.
The district in east and central Yakima is currently represented by Councilmember Kay Funk, who declined to run for reelection.
Council members must be residents of the city and the district in which they are running. The members serve for four years and receive a monthly city stipend of $1,075.
Deccio, 62, is a communications and event coordinator for Catholic Charities of Central Washington. Her campaign has received $5,825, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
The pair advanced from a primary field of four candidates, with Deccio taking 42% of the primary vote and Shervey receiving 30%.
Shervey, 56, is the owner of MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters. His campaign has raised a total of $6,867, according to PDC reports.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked all Yakima City Council candidates the same three questions in live interviews. Below are paraphrased summaries of the responses from Deccio and Shervey.
What can local leaders do to support health care providers as COVID cases continue to impact our health care system? How can the city help local businesses recover?
Deccio: I absolutely support science-based decision making when it comes to public health and safety. There's been a lot of Google doctors sitting at their keyboards in the past year who spread an incredible amount of disinformation, and unfortunately, a good deal of the public chooses to believe them. The city government has a crucial role in the administration of public health. These are public health issues that fall in the purview of the municipal government. We need to use our scientifically based knowledge to help guide the citizens to make informed decisions about how they can get vaccinated. They should wear masks. They should social distance. I know that we have received a couple million dollars in funding from the government for COVID. If we have to shut down again, businesses are going to be the ones that take the brunt of that. It behooves everyone to use the tools that we have to fight. Those tools are vaccination and masking. And then we can also offer businesses some of the funding that we received to help businesses.
Shervey: We can support them in whatever needs they're asking for, whatever needs that they require to do their job. The city should be doing all it can to provide that. I don't know exactly what they’d be asking for, but I would be in full support of helping them get what they need to do their job properly. The city can do a lot with businesses. The city does directly affect the permitting process, the licensing process, the zoning process. We can streamline those and reduce the barriers so people could actually do business in downtown Yakima. That's something the city can do, and I think it's something the City Council has been lacking. That’s something I would bring to the table.
What can the council do to reduce gang-related violence in the community?
Deccio: As a council member, I promise to work with and support law enforcement, sustain collective efforts to reduce violent crime, and to keep a watchful eye toward maintaining racial and social justice. And after learning all that I can about the existing efforts in place by law enforcement, I would like to see some dedicated work by law enforcement and the legal system to zero in on suppressing gang activity, and would support laws that provide enhanced penalties for violent crimes that spring from gangs, but also hate crimes. I would like to see law enforcement officers provided training so they can recognize criminal bias motivations and promote ways to involve the community in education about hate crimes and the roots of intolerance. We definitely have to focus on gang activity because it's becoming very prevalent. But I think that if we can work on prevention at the family level when children are younger, and provide programs to discourage gang involvement, we may be able to change the trajectory of many lives for the better.
Shervey: Two things, since gang violence is a multi-faceted problem in Yakima. The first one is prevention. There's actually a couple of leaders in town that have some wonderful ideas to help prevent people from entering gangs. And if we can do that, that's going to reduce our problem from the get-go. Preventing the youths from joining gangs would be priority No. 1. And No. 2, we have to reduce the existing problem by giving the police what they need for enforcement and to bring that gang problem under control.
How will you assure equitable distribution of funding and projects across all parts of Yakima?
Deccio: That will definitely be something that the council works on together. We'll have to look at all of the issues involved in each area. I definitely am for accessibility. I think we have to make our community more inclusive and connected. We have to have conversations about how different groups are impacted by education and housing and transportation and other areas where there is potential for inequalities. We need to dedicate resources to bring change where needed, to develop skills to address the impacts of racism, and make sure that each area of the city is equally funded. We can also engage the private sector for resources to help with something. I am all for collaboration.
Shervey: We have to prioritize. The city has a limited budget and we’re going to have to prioritize who is in need of the money the most and how efficiently they can use that money. Let's use that money wisely. People are tired of paying higher taxes. But we are getting grants, and we can apply for more grants, as well. It would have to be based on needs: what's going to have the most impact, who’s going to need it the most, and what's the most effective for everybody. We have to look at that on a case by case basis.
