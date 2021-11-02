Newcomer David Barragan has a lead over incumbent Mark Oaks for Position 4 on the Toppenish City Council, according to preliminary election results.
Barragan captured 54.2% of votes, 141 to 119, according to Tuesday night’s preliminary results.
Barragan was raised in Toppenish and teaches English language arts and career and technical education at Toppenish High School.
Oaks, a longtime volunteer firefighter with the city, had spent the past 11 years on the City Council.
Position 2
In the only other contested race on the Toppenish City Council, incumbent Juan Ceja was well ahead of Luis Alfaro for Position 2, according to early results.
Ceja, a former Toppenish police officer, grabbed 58.6% of votes, 129 to 91, according to the preliminary results.
Position 1
Incumbent Elpidia Saavedre, 46, retains her Position 1 seat after opponent SanJuanita Anaya discontinued her candidacy. Her name remained on the ballot. Saavedre had 150 votes to Anaya’s 99.
Position 3
Incumbent Clara Jimenez, 62, also retains her Position 3 seat because her opponent Harold Wayne Guckert discontinued his candidacy. His name remained on the ballot. Jimenez had 174 votes to Guckert’s 87.
Jimenez also serves on the Toppenish school board.
