Danny Herrera and Edgar Hernandez appear to be advancing to the November election in the Yakima City Council District 2 race.
Herrera and Hernandez were leading with 33.6% and 25.9% of the votes respectively, or 113 and 87 votes.
Christina Martinez had 72 votes, or 21%, and Raul Martinez had 64 votes, or 19%.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election ballot in November.
The candidates are vying for the seat currently held by Council Member Jason White, who is not running for re-election.
Herrera, 30, is a college prep adviser at A.C. Davis High School in Yakima. Hernandez, 40, works in tech and field support for G.S. Long Company.
"I'm very optimistic and glad the initial results are good," Herrera said, adding he was waiting for the final results. "There is a lot of work that had to be done."
He said he was grateful to the people who helped with his campaign, as well as those who voted for him.
Hernandez could not immediately be reached for comment.
Raul Martinez, 21, is a Yakima County elections official and a student. Christina Martinez, 58, is a Realtor.