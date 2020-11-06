Yakima County Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker plan to fill the commission's vacant third seat at their regular meeting Tuesday without input from soon-to-be commissioner Amanda McKinney, who defeated Baker in this week's election.
Baker did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment for this story, but Anderson emailed a one-sentence rationale for why the two didn't seek input from McKinney.
"The decision is that of the commissioners," he wrote.
Last month the county Republican Party selected three finalists — LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres and Jim Restucci — to replace Republican District 3 Commissioner Norm Childress, who died Sept. 15 of pancreatic cancer. The commissioners have until Nov. 14 to select one of them or that duty falls to Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat. Doing it Tuesday beats that deadline by four days.
Shortly thereafter, on Nov. 24, McKinney's election win over fellow Republican Baker will be certified the county. McKinney can be sworn in immediately thereafter rather than at the start of 2021 because Baker wasn't serving a full term; she was appointed in January to replace retired Commissioner Mike Leita. So whichever of the three finalists is appointed will be serving alongside Anderson and McKinney, not Baker.
McKinney said Friday that neither Anderson nor Baker had sought her input on the pick. She understands the selection is theirs to make, and she allowed that they have a better feel for the finalists having been involved in the selection process thus far.
But she also said it would make sense to include her in the process, even informally, because she'll be on the commission with whomever is selected.
"I would really very much like to be part of the process," McKinney said. "Vicki and Ron have the legal right to make the decision. ... There was a process. They've been privy to meetings and reports, and I have not."
Linde is director of medical staff services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Torres is the human resources director of fertilizing company Husch & Husch in Harrah. Restucci is a Sunnyside City Council member who also serves on the state Transportation Commission. Though McKinney said she has not met any of the three personally, she has followed their candidacies and public statements. She declined to say which of them, if any, she would like to see appointed.
"I'm not being coy," McKinney said. "It just wouldn't be appropriate. I don't want to muddy the waters."
Tuesday's telephonic meeting will start at 10 a.m. It will be aired on YPAC through Charter Spectrum channel 194. People can call 509-574-1500 between 9:45-9:55 a.m. on Tuesday morning for listening arrangements.