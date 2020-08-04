Incumbent 14th District state Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and his main challenger, White Salmon Democrat Tracy Rushing, easily advanced to the general election as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary.
Corry, who is finishing his first term in the seat previously held by five-term incumbent Norm Johnson, R-Yakima, who retired in 2018, took 63.1% of the primary vote. Rushing, an emergency room physician in her first political campaign, took 34.1%. William Razey of Naches, who listed his affiliation as Education Party and did little or no visible campaigning, finished a distant third with 2.6%.
Those numbers do not include Skamania County, which has by far the smallest population of the counties making up the 14th District and which had not reported results as of 9 p.m.
“As we sit tonight, I’m very pleased with the results,” Corry said. “It’s a testament to the work I’ve been doing in the district for the past two years.”
The campaign has focused largely on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Corry was among a group of Republican state lawmakers who in May filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee over the governor’s emergency proclamation shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering people to stay home except when necessary. Corry has characterized that still-active lawsuit, which said “the emergency has been averted,” as pushing back against government overreach. Rushing strongly disagrees with the notion that the emergency has been averted and believes Corry has ignored expert opinion and the views of health care providers like herself who have dealt with the disease up close. It’s why she joined the race.
“I had a perspective that was different from what he was seeing,” she said. “I don’t think he had a strong grasp of what this particular illness was doing to people individually and to various communities that have been disproportionately affected.”
Corry downplayed the issue Tuesday, saying he doesn’t believe there are a lot of single-issue voters in this election. He saw Tuesday’s results as affirmation that his stance is in line with public sentiment in the 14th, which includes parts of Yakima and Clark counties as well as all of Skamania and Klickitat counties. But more than that, he believes his primary win is a broader validation of his “Central Washington common-sense values.”
“I’m going to continue focusing on my message and talking to people about issues that matter to them,” Corry said.
The 14th District is viewed as strongly Republican and has been historically, both before and after its borders changed in a 2012 redistricting. No Democrat has won in the district since Inslee won a 14th District senate seat in 1990. So Rushing has history to overcome as well as the 29-point gap by which she trailed Corry on Tuesday. But she sees Tuesday’s 34% as just a starting point.
“It’s pretty consistent with where I was expecting to be at this place and time,” Rushing said. “I’ve been able to get my feet under me and learn the ropes of this process. I think that’s a really good working number to go from moving forward to the general election.”
Corry, too, plans to step up his campaign between now and November. He already holds a strong financial advantage, having raised $59,875 in campaign donations, compared to Rushing’s $7,695, based on the most recent state Public Disclosure Commission numbers.
“I’m really focused on getting together with as many people as possible, whatever that looks like with COVID,” he said.
Other races
The only intrigue in the other 14th District state House race — between incumbent Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, and White Salmon write-in Democrat Devin Kuh — had to do with whether Kuh would draw the 1% he needed to earn a spot on the general election ballot. And it appears he may have. Mosbrucker took 95% of the vote on Tuesday, with the other 5% going to write-in candidates. It was not immediately clear how many of those write-ins were for Kuh.
Mosbrucker, a hotelier, was running unopposed until Kuh, a high school teacher, announced his candidacy on July 22. She has represented the 14th District since 2014.
In the 13th District, incumbent state Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, faced challenges from Democrat Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz and John “the man” Malan, who was running as a “classical Democrat party” candidate. Dent and Castañeda-Diaz advanced to the primary with 73.4% and 23.3% respectively.
In the other 13th District state House race, Republican incumbent Alex Ybarra is running unopposed. In the 14th, Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, is unopposed.
In the 15th, both state House races were essentially dry-runs with only two candidates. In one, state Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, and Democratic challenger Jack McEntire of Selah advanced with 67.4% and 32.6% of the vote, respectively. In the other, state Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, and Democratic challenger A.J. Cooper of Selah advanced with 68% and 32% respectively.