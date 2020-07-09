The Aug. 4 primary ballot lists 36 candidates for governor.
Several have Yakima Valley connections. Democrat Jay Inslee, seeking a third term as governor, practiced law in Selah for 10 years. Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, who is running as a Republican, was born in Yakima and graduated from West Valley High School.
Washington has a top-two primary, meaning the two candidates with the most votes will advance to the November general election, regardless of party.
The Yakima Herald-Republic will provide more election coverage as primary ballots go into the mail this month, but here's a look at three other gubernatorial candidates with local connections:
RAUL GARCIA (Republican): Garcia graduated from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and has practiced medicine for more than 21 years in Florida, New York, the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities areas. He is an American Osteopathic Association board-certified physician and has served as a professor, dean, and director of Medical Education for Yakima Regional Cardiac and Medical Center. He lives in Yakima and is an emergency physician and a small business owner.
Garcia said his priorities would include promoting a healthy and thriving state where citizens aren’t burdened by overreaching policies, laws, and taxes.
As of July 9, Garcia had raised $153,000.
LIZ HALLOCK (Green Party): Hallock lives in Yakima, where she is an attorney and risk management consultant, a certified family law mediator, and the owner of the Sweet Relief marijuana retail store. She is a graduate of Princeton University.
Hallock said she is running for governor, in part, because small businesses are being destroyed by state and federal policies that favor corporations that exploit tax loopholes. If elected, she would prioritize addressing health care, domestic and gang violence and drug addiction.
Hallock ran for the Yakima City Council District 5 in 2019 but lost to Soneya Lund. She also ran for the state House of Representatives in District 14 in 2018 but lost to Gina Mosbrucker.
As of July 9, Hallock had raised $2,871 for her campaign, which she contributed herself.
CREGAN NEWHOUSE (No Party Preference): Newhouse graduated from Sunnyside High School and then studied integrated social sciences at the University of Washington. A resident of Lynnwood, he works as an enforcement supervisor with the city of Seattle’s Consumer Protection Division. He’s served with the city for more than 10 years but also previously worked as the general manager for a public television and radio station in Dutch Harbor, Alaska.
Newhouse wants a structurally balanced budget and meaningful greenhouse gas legislation. He said he also wants state political leaders to stop promoting hatred and work together to find solutions.
Newhouse said he will not do fundraising for his campaign. As of July 9, he had no campaign contributions listed.