SUNNYSIDE — Dean Broersma and Vicki Ripley won contested races for Sunnyside City Council seats in Tuesday’s election.
Position 2 incumbent and deputy mayor Broersma, 57, a self-employed carpet cleaner, received 273 votes, or 55%, to retain his seat. Challenger Edgar Magana, 31, an electrician, received 223 votes, or 45%.
“I’m pleased with the results. I enjoy serving on the council, it’s been a great experience,” Broersma said. “We’ve gotten a lot of work done, and we’ve got a lot more to do. I’m looking forward to the next four years.”
Position 4 incumbent Francisco Guerrero, who also serves as mayor, chose not to seek reelection. His position will be filled by Ripley, who received 272 votes, or 56.4%. Her opponent, Chelsea Dimas, received 210 votes, or 43.6%.
Dimas is a communications specialist with the Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic caucus, and a self-employed freelance designer and marketing consultant. Ripley, 64, is retired.
“I’m totally excited,” Ripley said. “We have some challenging issues with the homeless and the return of gangs in Sunnyside, but I’m optimistic about what can be done.”
Two other seats, held by incumbents Martin Beeler and Julia Hart, were uncontested on Tuesday’s ballot.
Beeler was appointed to Position 1 in July when City Councilman John Henry moved out of state and resigned. However, Henry had already filed his name for election, so he remained on the ballot.
Beeler received 306 votes, or 65.4%, in Tuesday’s election.
Position 3 incumbent Hart ran unopposed.
The Sunnyside City Council elects a mayor from its members to a two-year term. Council members represent and reside in geographic districts, but they are elected by all Sunnyside voters in the general election.
All City Council members are part-time employees who receive a $400 monthly stipend ($4,800 annually). The deputy mayor and mayor make slightly more; the deputy mayor receives a $500 monthly stipend ($6,000 annually) and the mayor receives $600 each month ($7,200 annually).
