David Barragan, who is leading in the race for Toppenish City Council Position 4, said he's moved out of the city and is ineligible to serve.
Tuesday night’s preliminary election results showed him well ahead of incumbent Mark Oaks — with 54.2% of votes — for Position 4 on the council.
Barragan made the announcement Wednesday morning in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“Unfortunately, due to unplanned events, I am no longer eligible as I am not living within Toppenish limits after this weekend,” he said.
Oaks, a longtime volunteer firefighter, has served 11 years on the council.
If Barragan is elected when results are certified and is unable to serve, the Toppenish Council would appoint a replacement.
