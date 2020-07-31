Ballot returns for this year’s primary election are trending higher than in 2016 in Yakima County, according to local elections officials.
As of Friday, the Yakima County Auditor’s Office had received 25,958 ballots, a 21% return rate. The primary is Tuesday, and the last few days are always busy for ballot returns.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said there were a total of 30,390 ballots counted in the 2016 primary locally during the last presidential election cycle.
Haven’t voted yet?
Find primary coverage online at www.yakimaherald.com/news/elections/, including a look at the Yakima County District 1 commissioner race, a Sunnyside sales tax proposal for roads, the 14th District state House seat and the 4th District congressional seat. Races for statewide elected positions also are posted online, such as the state auditor, schools chief and insurance commissioner.
Washington has a top-two primary, meaning the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November.
How do I vote?
Washington residents vote by mail and ballots are due at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day to be valid, so check the last pick-up or collection time if you are using a blue U.S. Postal Service box.
Official red ballot drop boxes have been added around the county in recent years. Check the Auditor’s Office elections website for a complete list. In the city of Yakima, drop boxes are at the courthouse downtown.
Contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office for help registering to vote and getting a replacement ballot. The phone number is 509-574-1340. Voters with access to the internet and a printer can get a replacement ballot online by visiting www.votewa.gov and entering their voter information.
In addition to the elections office at the Yakima County courthouse in downtown Yakima, bilingual staff are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only at Neighborhood Health in Sunnyside, 617 Scoon Road.