Another civil rights group is demanding Yakima County change the way its board of commissioners are elected, saying the present system is disenfranchising Latino voters.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund — MALDEF — sent a letter to county officials June 19, saying the current election system is a violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
MALDEF, a nationwide group headquartered in Los Angeles, specializes in such voting issues.
The group wants the county to convert its at-large general election to a single-
district election system. The group also wants districts redrawn to establish a Latino-majority district.
The county has 30 days to respond.
County commissioners referred all questions to county Prosecutor Joe Brusic, who said the county is reviewing the matter and has enlisted the help of Seattle attorney John Safari, who represents corporations and governments in civil rights matters.
“We’re acting in good faith, we’re acquiring all the information and all the data to determine what is best for all of Yakima County, and we will be addressing their concerns,” Brusic said Thursday.
This isn’t the first time a local government here has faced such concerns. The American Civil Liberties Union successfully sued the city of Yakima, claiming its at-large voting system disenfranchised Latino voters.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice ruled in favor of the ACLU in 2014 and the city was ordered to adopt a new system the following year. That led to a special election in which three Latinas were selected to serve on the council. No Latinos had previously served on the council.
Latino voters here long have been concerned about the county’s voting system and now is a good time to have the discussion with county officials, said Nina Perales, vice president of litigation for MALDEF.
“We’ve had a relationship with the residents of Yakima County and Yakima city for years and from time to time we have talked with folks about issues they might be having with voting,” she said. “So, this is a culmination of a longer relationship we’ve had with Latino voters in Yakima County.”
The county has three elected commissioners — Vicki Baker, Ron Anderson and Norm Childress — each responsible for a district. District one covers the upper part Yakima, through the Upper Valley to Kittitas County. District 2 covers lower half of Yakima, reaching into the Lower Valley to Klickitat County. District 3 covers east Yakima, Moxee and the eastern portion of the Lower Valley to Benton County.
Voters in each district select which candidates advance to the general election, which converts into the broader at-large election system.
The at-large system dilutes the Latino vote and inhabiting chances of Latino candidates being elected, MALDEF’s letter said.
The letter cites U.S. Census Bureau data showing Latinos account for 29.6% of the voting age population in the county and 28.9% of the county’s registered voters.
Only one Latino has been elected to the county’s board of commissioners since 1998, the letter said. That was Jessie S. Palacios, who served in District 3 from 1998 to 2006, according to the county’s election office.
Brusic said the county has 180 days to investigate the claims in the letter.
This isn’t the only letter on Latino voter disenfranchisement the county has received. OneAmerica, the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center and four registered Yakima County voters sent a similar letter to the county in January.
The county is facing a mid-July deadline to respond to that one, Brusic said.
“If we don’t meet that timeline in mid-July, we’re going to have to deal with it,” he said.
That could result in a lawsuit against the county.
Perales said MALDEF would rather start a meaningful conversation with the county about the issues rather than a lawsuit.
“Latino voters are paying attention and have concerns,” she said. Now is a good time to begin a discussion with Yakima County because we have a Census going and there’s a growing Latino population in Yakima County,” she said.