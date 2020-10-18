Finding common ground

While t oday's world feels very "if you're not with us, you're against us," some organizations are working to bring people together.

• Citizen University offers programs that bring people together for discussion, fellowship and other ways of fostering civic spirit. Ellensburg resident Emily Jacobs has participated in one she especially likes called Civic Saturday.

• Living Room Conversations provides topics for discussion, a format to follow and downloadable discussions. The conversational model was developed to facilitate connection between people despite their differences, and help identify areas of common ground and shared understanding.

• Braver Angels aims to unite red and blue Americans. Members engage those they disagree with and look for common ground and ways to work together.

Those who would like to be involved in an initiative to start a Central Washington affiliate of Braver Angels should email BACentralWashington@gmail.com.