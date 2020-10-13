It's an election replay for 15th District voters as Republican incumbent Bruce Chandler faces Democrat Jack McEntire for the second time for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
The 15th District covers part of Yakima County, including Selah, Yakima, Terrace Heights, Wapato, Moxee, Union Gap, Sunnyside, Zillah, Toppenish, Granger, Grandview and Mabton.
Chandler of Granger and McEntire of Selah also faced off in 2018 for the position, when Chandler won with 20,027 votes, or about 60%.
Chandler took office in 1999 and is finishing his 11th term in government. He said there are still changes he hopes to make.
“At the end of every term I serve, I sit down and think about the future and what I have done, what I still need to do, and God’s purpose in my life,” Chandler said. “I keep coming up with issues to work on and things to do to make the place better, and I’m excited about the future of the Yakima Valley.”
Chandler said that if he is elected he will strive to be the voice for his constituents and their concerns, rather than for his personal preferences.
McEntire said his interest in politics started in high school, when he served on his senior class council at Eisenhower High School. He went on to study at Yakima Valley College before receiving a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and immunology from the University of Washington.
McEntire said he would like to see more scientists in the Legislature, as well as more legislators who look out for the “common person.” He said his family moved to Yakima to pick fruit during the Depression, which gave him a working person’s perspective of life in the Yakima Valley.
“With me, it’s about the people,” he said. “I’m concerned about the common person out there working. I’m worried about the person who is trying to save money to buy their kids Christmas presents and make their mortgage. I’m worried about the little guy out there.”
As of Monday, Chandler raised about $62,932, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. Top donors, each of whom contributed $2,000, were the Sabey Corporation, Puget Sound Chapter-NECA PAC, Washington Beverage Association PAC, Washington Beer and Wine Distributors Association, Lyft Inc, Amazon.com Services LLC, Washington Affordable Housing Council, and the Boeing Company PAC.
McEntire used the mini-reporting option for his campaign, which exempts candidates from filing campaign finance reports so long as the campaign’s contributions and expenditures stay below $5,000 and no single contribution to a candidate exceeds $500. Under this option, candidates still must comply with all requirements related to sponsor identification and public inspection of their campaign books.
The term of office for a representative lasts two years. The annual salary for the position is $56,881.
Why have you decided to run for this office?
Chandler: The Yakima Valley has been a great blessing to my family. I’m extremely grateful to return service to the community that has been so gracious to me. There are things that we’ve started but not completed yet. Managing the Yakima Basin water resources and working with the agriculture industry are key parts of our economy and our way of life.
McEntire: Mr. Chandler has been in office for 22 years now. When he started, we had two hospitals. Now we have one. Years ago, we had three television networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC in our area — now we have one. Years ago, we had direct flights, jets from Yakima to destinations … now you have to get to Seattle to go where you’re going. It seems like Yakima has grown smaller during his time. We definitely need a change.
What do you see as the most pressing issues? What would you prioritize?
Chandler: The most pressing issues are the statewide issues of how do we shut the door on the pandemic and have people recover from it, and how do we start over again. It’s important that we do that right. We have to figure out how we make up for the deficits that we have. We’ve taken a real beating in this part of the state. Working families and small businesses have really sacrificed, and we need to give them the opportunity to recover.
McEntire: Health care, education, climate: These are the things that we need to combat and worry about. We need universal education. That includes vocational education and college education. I really do think that we can provide increased education. We don’t need to get people from outside to fill these jobs; we can get our kids to take these jobs, we can get people who have lost their jobs because of COVID and other economic hardships to be retrained. Washington state could provide universal healthcare. With COVID we have learned that tying your health care to your job doesn’t work so well. We also need to take care of our environment. The climate is changing. We need to listen to science, not to rhetoric; this is one of the existential threats to society.
What should the Legislature's role be in the fight against COVID-19 and the state's economic recovery?
Chandler: We need to protect public health. We need to support efforts to find ways to do that, through medicine and through therapy, and we need to give people the opportunity to live their lives. People feel alienated and somewhat isolated from each other, and it’s going to take a while to heal from that.
McEntire: (I) support a COVID state aid package. I think our state deserves some assistance from the federal government. I think our cities deserve some assistance, and I would be proud to be a voice to get that assistance to our area. We cannot get our economy going again until we get control of COVID. The only way to get control of COVID is to listen to the scientists, listen to what our county health professionals say, listen to what our doctors say. We need to continue to listen to the experts. We need to open up when we can, when it’s appropriate, but not before. Just because we want to doesn’t mean we should.