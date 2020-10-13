Up until about two weeks before the August primary, there was only one contested 14th District state legislative position, the House seat held by Republican incumbent Chris Corry of Yakima, who was facing a challenge from White Salmon Democrat Tracy Rushing.
Then Democrat Devin Kuh, a White Salmon high school teacher and political newcomer, launched a write-in campaign challenging incumbent state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. Kuh picked up enough votes in that primary to earn a place on the November general election ballot.
But, as the primary results showed, Democratic challengers to Republican incumbents in the 14th District face a steep challenge. Corry finished with 62% of the vote to Rushing’s 35% in the primary. And Mosbrucker took 93% of the vote. The other 14th District incumbent, Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, is running unopposed.
The 14th is historically strongly Republican, before and after its borders changed in a 2012 redistricting. The last Democrat to win in the 14th was Jay Inslee in 1990. No Democratic legislative candidate has won more than 41% of the vote in the district since it grew to incorporate part of Clark County and all of Skamania and Klickitat counties in 2012.
In addition to electoral history, Mosbrucker and Corry have money on their side. As of Monday, Corry’s campaign had raised $122,259, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission, while Rushing’s had raised $20,726. Mosbrucker’s had raised $89,538, while Kuh had raised $21,931.
Usually races in the district revolve around issues such as education policy, use of natural resources and the state budget. Those remain issues this year, but they have a new context within the obvious all-encompassing issue: the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it was Corry’s status as a co-plaintiff in a since-rejected lawsuit challenging Gov. Inslee’s emergency proclamation that drew Rushing, an emergency room physician, into the race. Kuh’s motivation wasn’t quite as specific, but he and Mosbrucker also have different views on the state’s COVID response.
The four candidates also have their own opinions on one of the Legislature’s more urgent practical questions: whether to convene for a special session in advance of next year’s regular legislative session. Republicans have called for one, saying cuts must be identified as quickly as possible to fill a multibillion-dollar projected budget hole. Democrats have resisted, saying such cuts shouldn’t be rushed.
We asked each of the candidates the same four questions. What follows are summaries of their answers.
Position 1
Chris Corry, R-Yakima; Tracy Rushing, D-White Salmon
1. What is the most pressing issue facing the 14th District?
Chris Corry: It remains the pandemic and the state’s response to it. People are hurting. They’re out of work; we’ve basically transformed my office into a helpline for people trying to get their unemployment benefits. We need to get into a reopening phase that will let us support families and small businesses.
Tracy Rushing: It’s disheartening that my answer now is the same as it was during the primary campaign. We failed early on from a health standpoint. While that aspect has improved, mostly because of efforts from the community, the fallout from those early failures has meant that we haven’t been able to reopen as much as other areas of the state. We didn’t take it seriously enough early enough, so it’s taking us longer to reopen and start to recover. Meanwhile, historically disadvantaged communities are bearing the brunt of the damage.
2. The state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council last month updated its revenue projection, cutting the forecast $9 billion budget shortfall in half. So the state’s budget situation may not be as dire as feared. Given that, do we need a special session before January to address the budget?
Rushing: It’s not necessary at the moment. I was recently in a meeting with Inslee and came away with the impression that we’re in a much better place than we expected. We’re able to get funds where they need to go for the short term, and we can address the long term in a regular session. In the meantime, legislators’ time will be better spent in their communities, where they can listen to constituents, than it would be in Olympia.
Corry: I still think we need one. Without the Legislature in session, the CARES Act funding the state gets from the federal government is under Inslee’s control. The Legislature should have a say in how that is distributed. And, the new brighter revenue forecast notwithstanding, we still need to shore up the budget. And we need to help small businesses more; there seems to be pretty good bipartisan support for that.
3. Should the state’s reopening from COVID-19 move faster?
Corry: Rather than just say it should move faster, I’ll say it should move in a way that’s appropriate for local communities. I do think in certain areas it definitely should move faster. The phased system we’re using doesn’t allow for the sort of nuance it should, and that’s frustrating to people who don’t understand why one thing can open and another can’t.
Rushing: The short answer to that question right now is: no. But that answer is evolving with the situation. This is a novel virus and our assessment of the data associated with it is ongoing. The state’s phased approach, while not perfect, has worked well — and in a way that leaving things to local control wouldn’t have, because the virus doesn’t recognize county lines. That said, I do think in Yakima where the numbers are getting better we may have enabled ourselves to look at getting more things open.
4. What in your background makes you the better candidate for this position?
Rushing: As an emergency room physician, I’m trained in crisis management. Every day, the job is to come in, assess the situation and solve the problems in a high-stakes, collaborative environment. It requires expertise and experience in the technical aspects of the job as well as the ability to communicate with people in ways they can understand. All of that would translate well to the Legislature. Also, my perspective as a practicing physician living in a district where disparities in access to health care, technology and education are stark can help me give voice to underserved communities.
Corry: I first ran for this position in 2018 because I wanted to help families and small businesses in Central Washington. That has remained my focus, whether its helping people access unemployment benefits or the agreement I helped broker that established a system for the Department of Natural Resources to reimburse farmers whose leases it cuts short. I’ve made it a point to meet with anyone who wants to meet with me, whether they like me or not, whether we share political values or not. I represent the entire district.
Position 2
Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale; Devin Kuh, D-White Salmon
1. What is the most pressing issue facing the 14th District?
Mosbrucker: It’s the pandemic, and that’s across the entire state. We need to keep the people we serve safe and healthy. We’ve done a good job as a state, but we can do better. Part of that is finding a way to help small businesses. For instance, state agencies shouldn’t fine noncompliant businesses without educating them first.
Kuh: COVID is the most pressing issue, making sure our community is safe and supporting our families and small businesses that are being left behind. We need to navigate the start of the school year and determine how to keep students safe while equitably maintaining access to education. That might mean different things for different students, but if we don’t address it the opportunity gaps in education will just continue to grow.
2. The state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council last month updated its revenue projection, cutting the forecast $9 billion budget shortfall in half. So the state’s budget situation may not be as dire as feared. Given that, do we need a special session before January to address the budget?
Kuh: I think so, yes. I think the Legislature should be working as hard as possible to address the budget. I’m not pushing for foundational changes during a special session, but we can address immediate needs that would allow us to better prepare for the regular session next year. Then we can address things like the state’s chronically underfunded schools and its status as having one of the country’s most regressive taxation systems.
Mosbrucker: Yes. We’ve been asking for one repeatedly. When you have a budget hole projected — even if it’s not quite as bad as projections from a few months ago— that means you’ll need to increase revenue through taxes or you’ll need to make cuts. And if those things are going to happen, the Legislature needs to be involved in those decisions.
3. Should the state’s reopening from COVID-19 move faster?
Mosbrucker: Yes, if it’s safe. Yakima has set a great example for the state in how it has come together and done the work to lower transmission rates, and it’s heartbreaking to see businesses there struggling. My hotel was closed for two months at the outset of the pandemic; I know how scary that is for a business owner. It would be better if the decisions on reopening were made locally by people who know their communities and how to help them.
Kuh: That is a complex question. I’m not going to be the person who’s pushing the gas pedal on reopening. Look at the NFL: With all of its precautions and all of its money, it’s still postponing games because of outbreaks. That said, we need to find ways to educate children and support our growers and small businesses. If that includes continuing to sacrifice things like the ability to gather in large groups or go to bars or concerts, we can make those sacrifices.
4. What in your background makes you the better candidate for this position?
Kuh: My background as an educator and someone who has worked for small businesses gives me a different perspective. I know what it’s like to search for health care while trying to make ends meet. Being a teacher with a classroom made up of students from all different walks of life has taught me how to be flexible, to assess and meet the needs of a diverse group of people.
Mosbrucker: I’m proven. I’ve got six years as a legislative leader and a record that shows my commitment to solving problems such as veterans’ unemployment, missing and murdered Indigenous people and domestic violence. Along with the rest of the district’s legislators, we’ve brought home millions of dollars in capital projects. Also, I’m a small business owner with generations of family in this area. I know the people here and what they care about, and I’ve proven I can help them.