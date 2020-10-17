Based on electoral history, Democratic challenger Eduardo Castañeda Diaz is facing a steep hill in his attempt to unseat Republican incumbent Tom Dent in the state’s 13th Legislative District.
The district, which covers all of Kittitas and Lincoln counties and parts of Yakima and Grant counties, is considered solidly Republican. Dent won his last election, in 2018, with 71% of the vote. More recently, in last year’s special election to replace former Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, Republican Alex Ybarra beat Democrat Steve Verhey by a roughly three-to-one margin.
Dent, a rancher and flight instructor, also has a significant money lead with $129,000 in his campaign fund, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Castañeda Diaz, a National Guard combat engineer, has $21,335.
Those aren’t their only differences. They have contrasting approaches to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic; funding education; accepting corporate campaign donations; and solving the state budget, which is projected to face a $4.5 billion hole over the next biennium.
The following will address how each of them feels on those and other issues.
COVID-19 pandemic
Dent: The incumbent believes the state started well in its reaction to the novel coronavirus. Shutting down in March was necessary, he said, but he has issues with how the response has progressed.
“We did not want to overwhelm our health care system,” Dent said. “It made a lot of sense. We didn’t exactly know how what the virus was about or how contagious it would be or how widespread it would become. ... As the curve began to flatten, our communication level — and I mean with the Legislature — with the governor was nil, I mean nonexistent at best.”
It’s important to follow social distancing guidelines and take personal responsibility for not spreading the virus, but that can be done with fewer restrictions, he said.
“We can open up and still follow many of those guidelines,” Dent said.
Castañeda Diaz: The levels of unemployment and hardships faced by small businesses are tragic, the challenger said, but the alternative is the loss of more lives. He believes Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, though not perfect, has provided a framework for protecting as many people as possible.
Castañeda Diaz believes those harmed economically need economic relief and said he’d support that, but he doesn’t believe the state should reopen faster than necessary to provide it.
“It’s unfortunate that a lot of small businesses have been affected,” he said. “But the other side of the coin is people dying at out-of-control rates.”
He pointed to an April Facebook poll Dent posted asking constituents whether they wanted to “restart Washington’s economy” as an example of bad policy research.
“The state’s response should be done in accordance with the advice of scientific experts and the medical community,” Castañeda Diaz said. “We should be listening to epidemiologists, doctors, public health experts.”
State budget
Castañeda Diaz: The Democrat believes the root of the state’s budget problem is on the revenue side, with a tax system that the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy last year deemed the nation’s most regressive. That means low- and middle-income people are carrying a disproportionate amount of the state’s tax burden.
As a child of formerly undocumented immigrants who grew up in poverty and “bootstrapped my own education,” Castañeda Diaz doesn’t believe the state needs to cut programs to balance its budget.
“In the long term we can avoid these kinds of issues by advocating for a just tax system,” he said.
Dent: The Republican believes that, with the current budget projecting an 18% increase in spending over the last budget, there must be fat that can be trimmed. He hears that consistently from constituents, he said.
“They do not want a tax increase,” Dent said. “They want us to live within our means. And I think it’s very important that we do so.”
The pandemic has left too many people out of work to even consider raising taxes right now, he said.
“If we were able to increase our budget by 18%, we should be able go in there and trim it back without hurting people,” he said.
Funding K-12 education
Dent: Dent believes the state, as mandated by the Washington Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision , is adequately funding education.
“We met our responsibility and satisfied the Supreme Court,” he said. “We did what we had to do. ... We have other things to fix and we need to do that. We went way out there and put a lot of money into education. We did the right thing.”
Castañeda Diaz: Castañeda Diaz argues that McCleary isn’t enough. He has a teacher on his campaign team and said the reality is there are still funding shortages, especially in areas with higher rates of poverty.
“Teachers shouldn’t be buying school supplies for students,” he said.
Campaign donations
Castañeda Diaz: The funding gap between the two campaigns is due in part to corporations and political action committees. The PDC shows that more than half of Dent’s money has come from businesses and PACs.
All of Castañeda Diaz’ has come from individuals, something he’s proud of.
“I know I have an uphill battle,” he said. “And it might not be this time around, but this is a movement we’re creating.”
Dent: The incumbent argues that lobbyists and businesses support him based on his record, not on the promise of any kind of quid pro quo.
“I don’t ask for those contributions; they come,” Dent said. “Different companies, corporations, lobbyists give us money because they feel like we’re doing a good job and we’re reasonable people they can sit down and deal with. I’m not beholden to anybody. Nobody. My 140,000 or so constituents, that’s who I represent, that’s who I work for. And everybody knows that. People in Olympia know that. These corporations know that.”
The better candidate?
Castañeda Diaz: As a member of the military and a Second Amendment advocate, Castañeda Diaz believes he’s a different sort of progressive than those who have struggled previously in the 13th. His background as a farmworker has informed his politics, making him an advocate for traditionally marginalized groups. That combination — support for gun rights and the military alongside support for immigrant workers and LGBTQ people — makes him unique as a candidate, he said.
“I’m pro-Second Amendment, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to sacrifice civil rights,” he said.
Dent: As an incumbent with a record to point to, Dent is a known quantity, one he says his constituents know they can trust. He shares the region’s conservative values and has emphasized seeking public input on policy.
“My legislative priorities were formulated from actively listening to the community over the last several years and I am dedicated to fulfilling my legislative responsibilities,” he said.