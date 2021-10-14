Yakima Valley College will have drive-thru college and resource fairs on its Yakima and Grandview campuses Wednesday, according to a YVC press release.
Representatives from several Washington universities will be available to speak with current YVC students as well as interested high schoolers. Participating universities include Central Washington University, Heritage University, Washington State University and Western Washington University, according to the release.
YVC’s College Assistance Migrant Program is the official host, according to the release. The federally funded program helps migrant and seasonal-worker students navigate their first year at YVC.
The fairs will run Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon at the Yakima campus and 3-5 p.m. at the Grandview campus.
