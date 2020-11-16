Yakima health officials have decided to halt plans for high school students to return to in-person learning.
"Given the increase in disease activity across the state, the Yakima Health District and local school officials do not want to jeopardize the younger grade levels from having to go back into remote learning," the health district announced Sunday in a news release. "For this reason, all plans for in-person learning for high school students will be paused until further notice."
Kindergarten through eighth grade will continue to open up as planned, the health district said. Local health officials met with school superintendents on Sunday.
COVID case numbers have spiked statewide over the past two weeks, and Yakima County's numbers have seen a parallel increase. Inslee's office on Sunday announced a host of new emergency restrictions, including an end to in-person dining in restaurants and bars as well as closure of movie theaters, indoor gyms and bowling alleys. The order also limited capacity at grocery stores, retailers and other businesses.
Schools were not part of the new state order. The state Department of Health advised districts to keep working with local health districts. Thus far, those efforts have worked, said Ryan Ibach, the health district's chief operating officer.
“We have seen incredible success by the schools that have conducted in-person learning thus far," he said in the news release. "Since schools have begun to return to in-person learning, there have been a total of 61 confirmed cases among students and staff that have been physically at school while infectious. Of those 61, only two individuals are believed to have acquired COVID-19 while at the school. We know that our local schools are following all the necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the environment continues to be low-risk to our young learners.”
The vast majority of high school students in the Yakima Valley had yet to return to in-person learning. Many school districts have brought back younger students to school buildings.
The health district releases information about COVID-19 activity in local schools on its website.
This story is developing and will be updated.