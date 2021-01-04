As a new quarter kicks off at Yakima Valley College, the school is ready to reveal the new and much-anticipated West Campus in Yakima to the community.
The property on the southwest corner of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard features a new and improved Larson Gallery; a tasting room run by the college’s Vineyard & Winery Technology Program; and the Allied Health Building and Conference Center.
It’s the culmination of a $22.7 million, 49,000-square-foot project more than three years in the making, and is expected to improve services for the community. It was finished on time.
Said college communications director Dustin Wunderlich: “One of the things that’s really exciting about West Campus is just the overall impact that it’s going to be making for the entire Yakima Valley community, from educating the next generation of outstanding health care professionals to enhancing the Yakima Valley arts scene through the new Larson Gallery space, to showcasing Yakima Valley College’s teaching winery — Yakima Valley Vintners — as well as providing a premier location for conferences for our community.”
On Thursday, Yakima Valley College will host a virtual grand opening at 4 p.m. to introduce the community to the new space. Community members can tune in through the college’s YouTube channel, Facebook page or on the West Campus website.
The project’s development
In 2017, the college bought the property across the street from its Yakima campus for $3.7 million.
BORArchitecture and G.H. Moen Construction have since worked to transform the former retail plaza once made up of Koi Asian Bistro restaurant and two adjacent structures into the Yakima Valley College West Campus.
In the revamp, the westernmost building and the middle building on the plot of land were joined to become one structure, the Allied Health Building & Conference Center.
The new Larson Gallery and Tasting Room stand in the place of the former Koi Asian Bistro alongside 16th Avenue. An outside courtyard could play host to outdoor seating and events in the future.
The campus also features significant additional parking in response to community requests, Wunderlich said.
“One of the things we’re really proud of with this project … is that in the construction we used all local contractors, again elevating the local impact of this project even more,” he said.
He said the West Campus is also Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver certified, a worldwide-respected recognition for environmentally friendly construction.
Allied Health and conferences
The new Allied Health facility has designated space for each of its programs, such as a pharmacy technician lab and surgical technology.
Before, those programs shared one space and had to stagger class times, Wunderlich said.
Libby McRae, an instructor and coordinator of the college’s surgical technology program, played a significant role in the new facility’s planning. She said the new space is reflective of professional work settings in the medical field. Alongside the architects for the facility, McRae toured colleges, medical clinics and surgery centers in the state to develop a dream space for the program.
The surgical tech program has three operating rooms to practice in, while the pharmacy program now has a full lab for preparing prescriptions and a retail pharmacy like one might see at a Walgreens so students can practice real-world customer scenarios.
The new facility also offers space for collaboration across programs and responds to the considerable growth that the Allied Health programs have seen since they moved into their previous space on campus roughly 17 years ago, McRae said. The surgical technology program has grown more than threefold, for example. Moving forward, the facility has space to grow as demand for health care workers in the community does.
Students will be training with state-of-the-art simulation equipment. A new medical assistant program mannequin, for example, can simulate vital signs or sounds patients would make. It can be programmed with a scenario for a student to assess and can even speak to the student. Students would have the ability to do things like run an EKG to test heart condition, McRae said.
Because health care workers are essential, the program is able to continue conducting labs in person and is beginning courses in the new facility this term, following COVID-19 safety protocol, she said.
Event booking at the adjacent conference center, meanwhile, is on hold amid increasing COVID-19 trends in the community, Wunderlich said. But when the time comes to host events, it will have the capacity to hold up to 500 people, or to have the main ballroom divided into smaller rooms to accommodate multiple events, he said.
Larson Gallery and wine tasting
Next door at the new Larson Gallery, finishing touches like flooring and furnishing are underway before gallery and viticulture program staff move in. But there’s much to look forward to.
The former home of the Larson Gallery since 1949 -- a rectangular red brick building known as the A.E and Rose Parker Larson Art Gallery -- was at one point just a large room, with bathrooms and offices added later, said David Lynx, the gallery’s director. That building will now be used for classes and offices.
The new building will be tailored to a museum or gallery’s needs, and will meet standards of excellence for museums outlined by the American Alliance of Museums. Lynx hopes to see the gallery accredited by the alliance within the year, with the support of the Larson Gallery Guild.
One of those standards is having a light- and humidity-controlled space to protect works of art. Lynch said the changes will enable the gallery to bring in more exhibits and introduce the Yakima community to more works in a welcoming environment.
The more expansive gallery will also allow for two exhibits to be on display at once, and allow more space on the walls between pieces. The space will have a dedicated gift shop, reception desk and public bathrooms, Lynx said.
A tasting room run by Yakima Valley Vintners, the college’s teaching winery, will live in the corner of the gallery.
The Vineyard and Winery Technology program teaches students at the Yakima and Grandview YVC campuses. The Yakima program has about 30 full- and part-time students in a given quarter. Each year, student winemakers develop new red and white wines, with many winning awards.
The Grandview campus has a tasting room where students' wines are available to taste or purchase. The new space in the Larson Gallery will be the program’s first community-facing space in Yakima, said Trent Ball, a program instructor. That means Yakima-based students can soon get experiential learning in the tasting room without traveling to Grandview.
Ball said he expects to have eight to 10 wines of all varieties — from big reds to dry whites or sweet wines — available at the tasting room at a given time. In the long-term, a courtyard and sculpture garden adjacent to the tasting room will offer outdoor seating and entertainment, such as music in the spring, summer and fall. But amid COVID-19, the community will still have access to the tasting room’s wines through online ordering and curbside pickup, he said. Soon, he hopes limited outdoor seating will also be feasible.
Meanwhile, Lynx said he is working on two exhibits that he will hang in the new space: one of prints by Columbian artist Victor Ospina, and another showing the works of previous Larson Gallery directors, many of whom “went on to become very well-known artists.” A quilt exhibition is scheduled in March.
All of these exhibits will be available to view online, but like Ball, Lynx hopes that COVID-19 trends will decline, allowing for free viewings by appointment in the near future.