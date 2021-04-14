Classes at Yakima Valley College will stay primarily online through fall quarter, the college announced Wednesday.
In-person lab courses for specific programs will continue.
"The decision to continue mostly virtual learning is based on the state’s restrictions for institutions of higher education and the need to continue efforts to safeguard the health and safety of YVC employees and students," the university said in a statement.
The announcement is intended to provide ample time for things like course schedules, advising and planning to be laid out.
“While we look forward to resuming regular operations, our campus community has displayed tremendous resilience during this pandemic and I know that will continue," college president Linda Kaminski said in the statement.
Campus will remain closed, with events and services offered virtually. Decisions about winter quarter will be made at a later date.