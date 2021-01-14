Yakima Valley College plans to continue online learning through the end of the summer term.
The announcement made Monday will extend virtual learning through spring and summer quarters, with the exception of some in-person labs for specific workforce programs.
Events and services will continue to be provided virtually, and campuses will remain closed to the public.
YVC President Linda Kaminski said making this decision early in the year allows time for proper planning for the virtual terms. A decision for how the fall 2021 quarter will be instructed is yet to be made.
Visit the college's COVID-19 page for more information: www.yvcc.edu/services/coronavirus/.