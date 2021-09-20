Yakima Valley College begins its first day of classes for the fall quarter Monday. Most classes will remain online only, but a limited number of hybrid classes will bring some students back to campus.
This quarter, certain theater, music and clay classes will have in-person components, as well as some science labs, Dean of Arts and Sciences Kerrie Cavaness said. Some workforce education classes in nursing, dental hygiene, radiology and automotive technology continued in-person classes throughout the pandemic.
YVC biology instructor Claire Carpenter will teach courses in anatomy and physiology this quarter.
“This will be the first time in 18 months that we’ve had any kind of in-person teaching in the biology department,” she said. “And so, I’m really excited to have the opportunity to interact with students actually in person.”
Carpenter said that at the start of the pandemic, instructors had little time to prepare for the switch to online classes. However, she said teaching online fostered a sense of creativity as she found new ways to teach science.
She and other instructors assembled kits that allowed students to do experiments at home. Carpenter had some biology students make sourdough bread and yogurt, processes that require fermentation.
She said some of her new student activities will become mainstays in her curriculum.
“What we can do as we go forward is we can pick the best ones and keep them,” she said. “And the ones that were just poor substitutes, we can replace with the way we used to do it.”
Ericka Tollefson teaches English language acquisition classes at the college. This year, some of the beginner level courses will have an in-person option.
She is looking forward to returning to face-to-face instruction.
“There’s an energy in the classroom that is very difficult to duplicate on Zoom,” she said.
She also will be taking some aspects of remote learning and incorporating them into her teaching style going forward, like having office hours online.
“I think there’s the ways that technology has opened up education for some students,” Tollefson said.
Protocols will be in place at YVC to lessen the potential spread of COVID-19. The campus is closed to the public and everyone must wear masks while around other people. Anyone planning to go on campus must complete a daily health screening, according to YVC’s website.
As a state institution of higher education, the college is also subject to the governor’s order to have all staff fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Remote learning continues
The majority of classes at YVC this quarter will remain online only.
YVC spokesperson Dustin Wunderlich said that the school is keeping enrollment flexible this year, meaning they will not know exactly how many students there are until later in the quarter. The school had 7,045 students in the 2020-21 school year, with 54% full time.
Cavaness said the school has seen an enrollment drop during the pandemic. She pointed to stress from the pandemic and the fact that most classes were offered only online as contributing factors.
Maria Cuevas is an instructor in the sociology and Chican@ studies program. The @ combines the “o” or “a” used at the end of the word in Spanish. She also helps with new student orientations every quarter.
She said that some students reached out to her and said they decided not to register while classes were online. Others dropped classes because of a lack of reliable internet access or a quiet place to do schoolwork.
“I don’t think any of us thought that we would be still online after a year, going into our second year,” she said.
Cuevas said she and her colleagues share ideas for how to keep students engaged in remote learning.
Student resources
For students struggling with their studies, the college offers free tutoring services. Information on how to sign up is available on its website.
And for students who have seen their mental health suffer during the pandemic, the college also offers counseling services. Though the counseling center is not open for in-person services, Cavaness said its staff are following up with students online.
The college also offers a resource guide on its website.
Kayla Villanueva, president of Associated Students of YVC, experienced the differences between online and in-person learning firsthand.
“It’s definitely something that I had to get used to,” she said. “I feel like fall quarter last year, which was my first quarter at YVC, was really tough just because not only was I going to a new school, but the fact that I was also online was really tough.”
The Sunnyside High School senior takes classes at the college through the Running Start program. But she said last year she did not feel connected to her fellow students.
She joined student government as a way to get more involved. As president, her goal is to foster strong connections among her fellow students.
“I know last year I was really scared,” she said. “So, I think one of the goals — at least for this first quarter — is to just let all the students know that there’s a community there and there’s many ways to get involved at YVC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.