A $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow Yakima Valley College to provide more support to 200 low-income and first-generation students each year for the next five years.
The college’s TRIO Student Support Services provides assistance ranging from book loans and help with visits to universities to tutoring, education planning support and career counseling. It’s part of a federal program funded by Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965.
On Monday, YVC announced the renewed funding of the program, which will allow the college to continue serving students to help them overcome class, social and cultural barriers to higher education, it said in a press release.
“TRIO works because it serves a population — first-generation, low-income students — who don’t usually know how to navigate college,” said Dustin Shattuck, the college’s TRIO program director. “A lot of these students have been through a lot of adversity, but when they have access to some of these resources to succeed, you really see them blossom.”
He said the program makes it more likely for these students to graduate and continue onto four-year programs.
The new funding will allow 200 students to be supported through the program each year, with services lasting one to three years.
