Yakima Valley College and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host their annual Winter Talk series January through March with free, online lectures for the public.
The first lecture is scheduled at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 on Zoom. University of Idaho professor Courtney Conway will discuss the habits and behavior of the Western burrowing owl, as well as its population decline over the past half century, according to a YVC news release.
YVC astronomy professor Zach Schierl will give the February lecture on light pollution and its impact on the local ecosystem. The March talk will be on wildfires, but the speakers have not been finalized, according to Cy Philbrick, the education and community outreach coordinator for Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.
Philbrick said that he tries to include a wide array of topics and fields when scheduling speakers.
“(The goal) first and foremost is to expose the Yakima community to relevant science and the richness of biology that is happening all around us in in our community and in the larger shrub-steppe,” he said.
He said through their partnership with YVC, local students can see the opportunities for scientific research.
The college and conservancy have put on the lectures for about 10 years, Philbrick said.
YVC biology professor Matthew Loeser said that the talks are an educational opportunity for the whole community.
“In these talks, we are looking for a broad, diverse audience,” he said. “And we’re trying to convey the scientific information in a way that it connects with people’s lives.”
The presentations will take place over Zoom. Interested community members can register for the January lecture for free online.
