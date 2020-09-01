The Yakima School District has updated its distribution sites for student meals this fall.
Bulk meal distributions are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, according to a news release.
Families picking up food must wear a face covering and have the student’s ID card.
Sites for pickup are:
• Barge-Lincoln, Garfield, Hoover, Martin Luther King Jr., McClure, Ridgeview and Robertson elementary schools.
• Discovery Lab School.
• Washington, Lewis & Clark and Franklin middle schools.
• Eisenhower and Davis high schools.
• Yakima Online/Open Doors (daytime service only).
Most Yakima Valley school districts have updated meal distribution plans this fall, with information posted on their respective websites. All public school districts are starting the school year with virtual instruction.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said it would extend waivers to allow all children to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost through December. The Yakima School District is reviewing those changes and will update its plans as needed, officials said.