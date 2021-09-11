The Yakima School District raised the flag of the Yakama Nation outside its offices Friday evening.
The flag of the Yakama Nation flew beside the U.S. flag outside the district’s central administration building, according to a district news release. It will continue to fly indefinitely at district headquarters, YSD communications officer Kirsten Fitterer said.
The flag raising was a partnership between the district and the Yakama Nation, according to the release. Members of the Yakama Nation Tribal Council were in attendance as well as the veterans group, Yakama Warriors Association.
In the release, superintendent Trevor Greene is committed to improving educational experiences for native students through community collaboration.
The district also recognizes a Yakama Nation Land Acknowledgement, which is available on its website. The acknowledgement states that the district resides “on the ancestral lands of the fourteen Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.”
