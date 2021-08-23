Yakima School District will welcome back its nearly 16,000 students to campus on Wednesday, a new chapter after roughly 18 months of transitions amid the pandemic.
Students and their parents have been lining up at district vaccine clinics for childhood immunizations this week to return, while teachers and staff have begun meeting students and their families during open house events across the district.
On Wednesday morning, most will kick off the school year on campus. The only exception is those who opted for remote learning.
“We’re really excited to welcome our kids back for full-day instruction,” said Jenny Rodriguez, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the district.
Last school year, all public school districts in Yakima heeded public health advice at the time and opted to start the school year remotely, with schools incrementally reintroducing students to campus throughout the school year as state and local recommendations eased. While Yakima School District began reintroducing small groups of students to campus in mid-October, a full return of grades occurred in the late winter, giving some students just a few months of full-time in-person instruction.
This year, all who are interested will start the year in person, with modifications in place to keep the community safe.
“For parents who might be nervous about the return to school, I think it’s important for them to know that we do have a number of mitigation measures in place, including masking, cleaning, washing our hands, three foot distancing to the extent possible,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a lot of safety measures in place to really layer that safety so that students and staff are safe on campuses.”
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status, per state law, she said.
As of Monday, the governor reimplemented universal masking requirements while in public indoor spaces for everyone in light of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. They are recommended in crowded outdoor spaces for those who are vaccinated, and required for those unvaccinated.
Throughout the school year, school and district staff will work with students and families in the event that a student is exposed to COVID-19 and needs to quarantine, so that they can continue learning.
“Our goal is really to make sure students get to do the learning and that they’re connected to the schools, so we’ll help families through that,” Rodriguez said.
But the hope is that won’t be necessary, as students continue masking and social distancing.
According to Yakima Health District data, the Yakima School District has had just one case of school-based transmission since the district began monitoring school cases in August 2020. The case took place in June.
There are opportunities for students 12 and older to be immunized on campus with parent permission, as well as for staff to do so. Mobile clinics hosted by the district around Yakima are currently offering childhood immunizations like the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, as well as sports physicals for middle school and high school athletes – and COVID-19 vaccines for those over 12 with guardian permission. Many of these opportunities are taking place during school open houses.
School staff, who are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 under a new mandate by Gov. Jay Inslee, were able to be vaccinated at a district welcome back event last week.
District Communications Director Kirsten Fitterer said the event was busy, even as more than a third of the district’s staff have previously attested to being vaccinated. The new requirement means employees must show proof of vaccination going into this academic year, rather than simply attest to it. The district is awaiting information on how interested employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions, Fitterer said.