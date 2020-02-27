The Yakima School District is adding a holiday to its school calendar to commemorate Treaty Day and the district’s relationship with the Yakama Nation.
The school board approved the school calendar for the 2020-21 school year Tuesday evening, with the addition of a June holiday honoring the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1855.
The 14-page handwritten document outlined the boundaries and rights of traditional hunting, fishing and food gathering for tribes. It was signed June 9, 1855, and ratified by Congress in 1859. The terms of the treaty provide protections to tribal members and communities in hunting, fishing, water and land use disputes to this day.
Treaty Day, often observed on a Friday rather than the anniversary date, will be honored with a day off on years in which school is still in session, said district communications director Kirsten Fitterer.
It won't be observed in 2021 unless snow days delay the last day of school.