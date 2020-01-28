A longtime supporter of Catholic education who died in 2019 has left two Yakima County schools gifts totaling $700,000.
Howard Andrew Snyder of Yakima died at age 85 on March 25, 2019. He stipulated planned gifts in his will of $350,000 to La Salle High School in Union Gap and $350,000 to St. Paul Cathedral School, the predecessor of Christ the Teacher school in Yakima. The schools received these gifts in December, said Tim McGree, president of La Salle.
Snyder, who graduated from Marquette High School, was a lifelong Catholic and great supporter of Catholic education, McGree said in a news release.
“Gifts like that don’t come along every day. He was a very, very humble man. Nobody would have ever known that he had saved those kinds of dollars,” McGree said of Snyder, who never married. “He lived in a modest home and saved all his money.”
After attending what was then known as Yakima Valley Community College, Snyder served in the National Guard and Army. He was a gifted basketball player — a college standout who was selected as a Yakima Valley All-Star and as a member of the All-Star team for enlisted men, McGree said. He remembers Howard and his brother Harold attending every La Salle basketball game, sitting together and taking meticulous statistics.
Howard Snyder’s love of sports continued as he watched his great-nieces and nephews competing for St. Paul and La Salle.
His nephew, Dr. Ray Snyder of Yakima, noted that his uncle wanted to make a difference.
“He had a great love for La Salle High School and Catholic education and the impact the schools are making in the lives of young people of the Yakima Valley,” Ray Snyder said in the release. “His gift is really my uncle Howard’s legacy.”
McGree said Snyder didn’t specify how the schools should spend his bequests. He asked only that leaders use the funds for whatever they saw as most important for the schools. “He trusted us to do the right thing with it,” McGree said.
“Howard Snyder believed in our efforts to change lives by providing an excellent education at our Catholic schools,” McGree said. “His gift allows him to continue his support from heaven.”