Yakima County high school students can begin to return part-time to campus following strict safety protocol as early as Feb. 16, the Yakima Health District said in a letter to superintendents Tuesday afternoon.
The district said new cases of COVID-19 in the community were too high to warrant a full return of students to campus. But it said an alternative was necessary.
"Given the significant effect remote learning has had on families, parents, and educators, we must look at alternatives. One alternative is hybrid learning. Hybrid learning will allow schools to effectively group or 'pod' students to provide health screenings, manage mask requirements, handwashing protocols, and provide for and enforce social distancing requirements," it said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Advancing to the hybrid learning model is not expected to pose a significantly greater risk to staff and students than their current activities given local data from August 2020 among K-8 students."
The statement during that period of time, 272 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 while infectious at school. Of those, 13 were acquired on campus.
The lead-up
As of Nov. 15, the local health district recommended in-person learning at the K-8 level and remote learning for high school students. Since then, there's been more focus on getting students back into classroom.
Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week published an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association calling for kids to return to classrooms. The Yakima Health District Board of Health supported efforts to bring back high school students at a meeting last week.
The CDC researchers said the “preponderance of available evidence” indicates in-person learning can take place if schools, staff and students follow precautions — masks, social distancing, good air ventilation, cohorts, hybrid learning and testing, the article said.
The researchers also said local officials must be willing to impose limits on other settings, like indoor dining, to keep community infection rates low.
The changes to come
These changes mean that high school students throughout the county are likely to resume in-person learning at least a couple of days a week beginning in mid-February. The remaining days, they will continue remote learning.
For students and families uncomfortable with returning to campus, remote learning options will continue to be made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.