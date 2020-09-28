The Yakima Health District outlined recommendations Monday that could bring elementary students back on campus as early as Oct. 12 because of improving COVID-19 numbers.
The district said schools can consider returning students in grades K-5 to campus for in-person learning as early as Oct. 12, if new community case counts and hospitalizations hold. Hybrid learning for students in grades 6-8 could begin at least three weeks later, or as early as Nov. 2. Grades 9-12 could begin hybrid learning three weeks after the grades 6-8 reopening, or as early as Nov. 23.
The recommendations depend on stable case counts and hospitalization rates in the community, as well as schools following certain safety requirements. Those include procedures like cohorting students – meaning that students would be placed in groups without interaction across groups – conducting daily health screenings, enforcing masks and hand washing, following social distancing and properly disinfecting. Schools would be expected to consult with the health district in the event of a known or suspected case of the virus among students or staff.
A remote learning option must be provided for families that do not wish to return to campus.
The county is still considered high-risk according to guidance released by Gov. Jay Inslee's office in early August, meaning there are more than 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a two-week window per 100,000 population. Communities considered high-risk are recommended to maintain remote learning.
But the health district said Monday that parts of the community have remained below that threshold, while county-wide, two week case counts per 100,000 remained between 95-115 in the three weeks leading up to Sept. 24.
The statement said this was significant progress since early August, when the health district recommended that schools maintain remote learning. At that time, there were over 370 new cases in a two-week period per 100,000 population.
This story is developing and will be updated.