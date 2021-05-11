In light of a decline in community transmission of COVID-19, the Yakima Health District says it's OK to reduce social distancing between the county's middle and high school students to 3 feet.
Following state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on distancing, higher grade levels were previously only allowed to reduce distancing in classrooms from 6 feet to 3 feet if they practiced cohorting, since community transmission was considered “high.”
"High" is considered at or above 200 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.
In Yakima County, new cases dropped to 193.6 positive cases per 100,000 from April 19 to May 2.
Falling below the 200-case threshold means the county now meets the state recommendation to reduce distancing between students, Interim Health Officer Larry Jecha said in a letter to Yakima County school administrators Tuesday.
“Moving forward, the Yakima Health District will also recommend schools to maintain at least 3 feet of distance between students as long as we continue to remain below 200 cases per 100,000 over 14 days,” he said.
Jecha added that youths 5 to 18 accounted for 16% of positive cases in the county from April 25 to May 8.
Masking is still required for adults and children in schools, adults should still maintain 6 feet of distance between one another and students, and being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes still qualifies as a close contact, he said.
There are still some instances in which 6 feet of distance is required between students as well, such as in common areas, when masks cannot be worn, and during activities like singing or physical education.
“While we share in the excitement of being able to provide more opportunities for in-person learning, we must keep in mind that to maintain these opportunities, we must continue to follow the public health recommendations,” Jecha wrote.
He said schools should continue to encourage students and staff to stay home when sick, maintain distance between each other and wash their hands. They should also provide information about how to access COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
“The more community members that can get the vaccine, the more we’ll be able to control the spread of COVID-19, the more consistency we’ll be able to provide our community and our students,” Jecha said in the letter.