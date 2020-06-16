Each summer in Yakima County, school districts work to provide meals to low-income youths to ensure their nutrition and readiness to learn come fall.
Healthy eating and physical activity are linked to higher grades, school attendance and graduation rates among other things, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because of this, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gives schools grants to provide free or reduced breakfasts, lunches and snacks throughout the school year to low-income students. In summer, similar grants allow the services to continue outside of school. Statewide, roughly 45,000 students relied on summer meals in 2018, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
High poverty rates in Yakima County mean that the majority of local districts leverage these grants to support youths during and outside of school under normal circumstances.
Since COVID-19 led to the closure of Washington school campuses in mid-March, schools statewide began sack meal distribution early this year, with USDA funding.
In Yakima County, some meals have been available curbside at school campuses for pickup while others have been delivered to bus stops. The Yakima School District has led the state in meal distribution during the pandemic, distributing hundreds of thousands of meals.
The annual lapse of staff contracts until fall means district meal distribution efforts will shrink over the summer. But schools throughout the Valley plan to continue providing a source of nourishment to youths 18 and under. Schools participating offer the meals free, and youths do not need to be students of the school district to use the resource.
Here’s what local schools are planning:
Beginning July 1, the Yakima School District will serve a week’s worth of meals each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at five sites: Barge-Lincoln, McClure and Ridgeview elementary schools; Washington Middle School; and the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. The district plans to have a total of 4,000 meal kits — with five breakfasts and five lunches in each — to start, and will adjust the number throughout the summer based on demand.
Leading up to the summer meal service, youth meal kits will continue to be available through the Yakima School District at eight school campuses each Wednesday through June 24.
In Sunnyside, meals will be distributed curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Chief Kamiakin Elementary Mondays through Fridays, June 29 through Aug. 14.
The Toppenish School District will be serving meals Mondays through Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon most weeks through summer. On Thursdays, two meals will be provided to cover Fridays.
From June 11 to June 30, they will be available for pickup at Kirkwood and Valley View elementary schools, Toppenish Middle School, the Buena bus stop near the post office, as well as Willow Tree and Golding Farms bus stops.
July 6 through August 6, meals will be distributed at Kirkwood Elementary, Toppenish Middle School and the Buena bus stop.
At Wapato High School and Simcoe Elementary School in Wapato, summer meals will be available June 29 through Aug. 17. The district will be providing a week’s worth of meals — or five days — at a time each Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be no meal distribution the week of July 6.
In Mt. Adams School District, sack meals will be available at Harrah Elementary School and White Swan High School from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays from June 22 to July 17. No meals will be served on July 3.
In Union Gap, the district received a waiver to provide youths seven days’ worth of meals at once, accounting for weekend meals. Once school-year meal distribution ends on June 16, there will be a lag before summer meals resume with the same seven-meal packages each Tuesday, beginning July 7 and stretching through the month. Meals will be available at the school campus from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The Mabton School District will be serving meals for pickup at Artz-Fox Elementary over the summer. The Grandview School District also plans to continue meal distribution over the summer. Both districts are yet to iron out details.
East Valley, Granger, Highland, Naches Valley, Selah, West Valley and Zillah school districts will not be doing food distribution this summer. Selah is providing links and telephone numbers to families to help them find the closest meal distribution sites in the area.