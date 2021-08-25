The West Valley School District announced Peter Finch as its superintendent Wednesday.
Finch has served as interim superintendent since May. He stepped into the role after former superintendent Michael Brophy was placed on administrative leave and an investigation was launched into possible policy violations.
Brophy and the WVSD school board reached a separation agreement in July.
Prior to his appointment, Finch was the district’s assistant superintendent of learning and teaching.
Additional details on Finch’s educational and professional history were not immediately available. His public LinkedIn profile identifies him as an alumnus of Harvard University, Central Washington University and Washington State University.
In an announcement, school board president Mark A. Strong expressed faith in Finch’s ability to lead the district.
This is a developing story and will be updated.