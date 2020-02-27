The West Valley School District expects its ending balance this school year to remain healthy even after setting aside $900,000 in property tax collections to compensate taxpayers for a discrepancy in figures pitched to voters ahead of a 2019 bond vote.
With steady enrollment and several adjustments to expenditures, the district does not anticipate staff cuts at the end of this school year, said Angela Von Essen, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.
The healthy projection is a 180-degree turn from last spring, when the district eliminated a handful of staff positions and dipped into its reserve fund by $1 million to buffer anticipated deficits.
Here’s what happened.
Nine months back
In May 2019, West Valley was faced with a decision on what staff positions to renew in light of a May 15 state deadline for layoff notifications for provisional teachers — educators who are new to the profession and not yet on renewal contracts.
At the time, school funding was in flux amid changes in Olympia to local and state funding, Von Essen said. The district anticipated a $2.7 million budget deficit from a combination of lower revenue and increased expenditures going into this school year.
That led to four provisional teachers and some paraprofessional positions being cut and a $1 million dip into the district’s reserve fund to balance the $74.7 million budget. At the time, the district said more cuts were anticipated this year.
But financial projections have changed since then, Von Essen said. Now, the only anticipated budget imbalance is tied to a discrepancy between property tax collections for the year and what the district pitched to voters in its 2019 bond efforts.
“I believe we’re in a better position,” she said. “We’re not anticipating any reductions.”
In fact, the district is planning to create counseling positions at each elementary school. Any positions eliminated at the end of this year were expected to be through not replacing staff who retire or resign, she said.
What’s changed?
The latest forecast accounts for steady enrollment this year, $2 million in expense savings, a correction in the approved budget for this school year and more information from the state on the cost of a new health insurance program that rolled out in January, Von Essen said.
Departments districtwide spent less than the district budgeted, so the district finished its fiscal year in August with a $10 million cash balance, rather than $8 million, she said.
Around the same time, the district realized that it budgeted for five expenditures this year twice. The duplicated expenditures, which were on paper only, included funds for potential salary increases, state retirement increases and school health care costs. By eliminating the duplicates, Von Essen said an anticipated $1.3 million deficit was eliminated.
Shortly after, the district began receiving more information about the new school employee benefits program. Under state changes, any K-12 school employee who works at least 630 hours a year will receive full insurance coverage.
West Valley was among districts statewide to express concern over the cost of covering employees hired outside of the state staffing model, such as federally funded staff or enhancement staff. The state did not provide funding for those positions.
With more information on how the program would shake out financially in the fall, Von Essen said the district “had a better idea of our position.” She said district financial projections for program should be ready as soon as early March.
As a result of those factors, Von Essen said the district was in a dramatically different position than it was expecting about nine months ago.
Remaining imbalance
The only issue still remaining in the budget comes from roughly $900,000 in anticipated property taxes that the district intends to set aside for the following school year, said Von Essen.
In February 2018, West Valley voters approved a four-year levy at $5.96 million annually, or an estimated levy rate of $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value. The rate was based on a $1.50 cap on local levies implemented by lawmakers in Olympia.
Based on that, the district pitched a bond measure to voters last year that would fund two new elementary school buildings in the district while paying less in taxes than they had in 2018, before the levy cap had been implemented. But when lawmakers raised the levy cap to $2.50 beginning this year, property taxes automatically rolled up to $1.77 per $1,000 assessed value to bring in the $5.96 million.
That means tax contributions for 2020 are expected to be about $900,000 more than anticipated when the bond measure was passed. In response, the district is setting aside those funds. It will request a lower amount next year to compensate taxpayers.
Von Essen said returning the funds will not be a problem, since the district budget is now deemed healthy.
She said the budget turnaround was a testament to the district’s dedication to balancing proper staff compensation, student learning needs and building maintenance with an effort to maintain a reasonable fund balance.
“I think the district has done a great job,” she said, adding that it will continue to emphasize fiscal transparency.