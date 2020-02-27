The West Valley School District board unanimously voted to move forward on a change in grade configurations that would make its elementary schools K-5 and eliminate two student transitions.
The adjustment would regroup grades so that K-5 students would be in elementary school, sixth through eighth grade students would be in middle school and students in their freshman year and up would be in high school.
The proposal received significant support from community members during a public forum earlier in the month, while a proposal to transition from K-4 to K-6 was shot down.
A first reading of the grade configuration policy was approved during a board meeting Tuesday night. The policy change, which will return to the board for a second reading during the March 24 meeting, would begin in the 2021-22 school year.
But plans surrounding a proposed innovation school closely tied to the grade configuration conversation remain up in the air after a contentious discussion Tuesday.
What’s changing?
Ordinarily, West Valley groups grades K-4 at an elementary school, fifth- and sixth-graders at a middle school, seventh- and eighth-graders at a junior high, ninth-graders at their own campus, and high school students in their sophomore through senior year at the high school campus. This means four building transitions for students from kindergarten through high school graduation.
Research shows a positive correlation between student achievement and fewer transitions in school.
With new Apple Valley and Summitview elementary campuses expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year, the district had the opportunity to reassess school boundaries and grades in each building.
In the fall, discussion of switching to a K-6 system emerged, while the idea of keeping freshmen at the high school — where they are being taught while students from the two schools under construction are taught at the Freshman Campus — was also proposed in an effort to reduce district transitions.
But the K-6 proposal was rejected during a community forum at the start of the month as potential damage to the district’s renowned music program came to light.
A K-5 system remained in the cards, as district music instructors said it would be feasible for the continuation of the music program.
Proponents of the change to K-5 emphasized a desire not to pressure fifth-graders to grow up too fast by moving into middle school, where they lack recess and transition into several subjects and teachers as opposed to one teacher across all subjects. Some expressed concern that students who have experienced trauma do better with fewer transitions, making the current model a risk to them.
Those opposed to it worried about cost, teacher specialization at the middle school level making it challenging for them to teach across subjects at elementary schools, and a loss of access to student electives.
But the board unanimously approved a first reading of the policy change, moving the district forward on a path to change to three student grade groupings.
To innovate or not
During the meeting, the board talked in circles about parallel plans for an innovation school intended to meet the needs of nontraditional students, which had previously been proposed for the district’s Freshman Campus if ninth-graders remained at the high school.
The program — discussed in detail during a separate community forum earlier this month, where it was lauded by parents and teachers — would allow flexibility for students who needed more challenges than a traditional classroom could provide or who struggled with core subjects or meeting attendance requirements, for example.
It would be open for students in grades seven to 12 and would be standards-based, meaning students would be required to meet specific requirements set by the state, but would never fail, instead building upon what they had mastered.
Enthusiasm for the proposal was shared by board members, who all said they looked forward to launching the program.
But while Board President Mike Meyer and member Dave Jaeger said Tuesday they hoped to move forward immediately, others applied the brakes.
Member Michael Thorner urged the board to allow the district’s facilities committee to weigh in on long-term building plans and whether the ninth-grade campus was the best location for the new program.
Both Melissa Robertson and Mark Strong agreed that sending the proposal to the committee was prudent. Robertson called the district’s committees “checks and balances” on the board and said the district should wait for the facilities committee’s input before taking action.
Several community members spoke in favor of holding off until the committee had discussed where to house the program.
The debate was at times heated, and no decision was made on the matter Tuesday.
What’s next?
The school board has yet to confirm the changes to grade configuration or iron out details of implementation. A second reading of the policy change is expected during a March school board meeting.
A K-12 grade configuration decision is considered key to the facilities committee’s evaluation of long-term plans.
No decision has been made on the proposed innovation program, although enthusiasm among both the board and community members remained high Tuesday.