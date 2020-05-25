Growing up in northern Michigan, Rick Beck had an interest in languages.
In seventh grade, he began taking French, which he would continue throughout high school. As a sophomore, he also took up German.
“The methodology that my German teacher used was of such a nature that after graduation, my German skills were about the same as my French skills, even though I’d had half as much time,” he said.
Beck went on to study German and music in college, and spent a year overseas studying and learning about the culture.
Decades later, he said he never planned to become a German teacher or help establish a nationally recognized German language program in the West Valley School District. The journey unfolded naturally, he said.
Now, Beck is preparing to pass the torch as he enters retirement.
Becoming a teacher
After graduating from college, Beck spent time working in the graphic arts field before moving to Washington, where he became a substitute music teacher in the Zillah School District.
A year later, he was hired by the district to teach music. He was also asked to teach first-level German. The following year, he taught one period of German with first- and second-year students. Eventually, he had first- through fourth-year students in the same period, teaching across skill levels.
After four years in Zillah, he moved to the West Valley School District, where Beck taught music and choir at an elementary school and the junior high. It was a year before the district’s French teacher retired and the language course was phased out. So Beck was among a group of teachers to suggest that the district offer German language courses.
In 1991, Beck began teaching two periods of German at the junior high, while the band teacher at the high school, who had a college minor in German, taught two periods at the high school. The following year, Beck took over as the full-time German teacher for the district.
Since then, he has been the sole German faculty, crafting the curriculum and teaching as many as six periods of first- through fifth-year German students, with occasional support from other teachers throughout the years.
In recent years, fourth- and fifth-year students have taken biliteracy tests, with 95% receiving state recognition each year. And the course has influenced the career of former students, such as one who became a librarian at the Goethe-Institut New York and another who pursued a career in international relations in Germany.
Beck has won several awards over the years for his teaching skills. In November, the program as a whole was designated as a German Center of Excellence by the American Association of Teachers of German — a coveted title awarded to only eight programs nationwide in 2019.
Crafting the course
West Valley’s German program was lauded by the AATG in particular for its sequential, standards-based curriculum. The organization praised its ability to reach diverse learning styles through varied instruction and assessment approaches, as well as its cultural authenticity.
Beck said the curriculum is something that evolved over the 29 years of the program.
Some ideas came from a grant for innovative teaching approaches to foreign languages he received during his time in Zillah. Others, like his incorporation of skits and dialogue into coursework, come from his own high school German teacher. An interactive — and “archaic” — British textbook, ZickZack, serves as a guide to ensure he doesn’t skip over any important groundwork, he said.
In the first year level, Beck relies heavily on a teaching approach called Total Physical Response.
“The idea is, you build students’ language skills in the order you learn your mother tongue,” he said. “It’s this logical progression”: comprehension is established first, then speaking skills, and eventually reading and writing ability.
On day one of class, he said, he begins speaking to students in German, gesturing for context. Within a few days, he said, they’ll be able to follow commands. About two and a half weeks into the course, they are able to speak with each other in German. Another week on, they’re able to ask how to spell about 120 vocabulary words they have accumulated in the initial weeks, he said.
He said this approach helps students think in the language, and naturally navigate around things they don’t know or remember by finding alternate words or phrases.
Another significant piece of the West Valley curriculum is the incorporation of authentic German materials.
In the late 1990s, Beck spent a year teaching in Germany on a Fulbright Teacher Exchange. He brought back lessons and memorabilia from the schooling system there to incorporate into his class, including primary documents passed to him from colleagues at the partner school.
One example was a series of essays in German from immediately after World War II, in which students were tasked with interviewing their parents about their experiences during that time and then relay the stories.
“I was able to get copies of those essays, so it’s kind of like historical documents,” said Beck. “In German, they call it Die Geschichte von Innen, which is the history from the inside.”
West Valley also participates in a travel exchange, with Beck leading groups of students on a tour of Germany and their partner school each year, as well as hosting students in Yakima for a three-week trip.
He said this exchange and the potential to earn a seal of biliteracy are big draws to the thriving German program, which has about 140 students enrolled across all levels in a given year.
“In many ways, it’s been the optimal job,” said Beck.
Passing the torch
Throughout the years, he’s been able to develop strong relationships with his students, some of whom study with him from eighth grade through graduation. In some cases, he’s had inter-generational connections, like a student who recently went on one of the trips to Germany, following in his parent’s footsteps.
Beck also said that being the sole faculty member allowed him the flexibility and creativity to change the curriculum as he saw fit, adding or eliminating content without having to consult other teachers.
Outside of the classroom, he’s been able to host intensive weekend German camps, speak at statewide language conferences, and lobby on behalf of German language programs elsewhere in the state that were at risk of being axed by school boards or administrations. Efforts he was involved in successfully saved at least two programs, he said.
With campuses statewide closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Beck said teaching at the moment doesn’t compare to what he would have taught in class. He estimates that he’s able to accomplish about 25% of what he would normally through remote teaching, in part because exposure to the language and conversation are key to his practice. It’s not the finale to his career he would have expected.
But Beck applied for the AATG recognition for West Valley knowing that it would be his last year of teaching, and said he was pleased but not surprised when the district received the recognition in November. In Central Washington, he said, West Valley stands out for its German program.
The respected program isn’t at risk of being phased out.
Next school year, a German teacher with 14 years’ experience in Colorado will take the helm of the program.
“She sounds like a really great candidate,” he said. “I’m relieved that we can hand over the reins to someone who is experienced. … I think there’s good hope for the future.”