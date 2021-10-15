The Wapato School District increased security this week as law enforcement continued to investigate threats made online against its middle and high schools. School district and law enforcement officials said the threats remain unsubstantiated and no violence has occurred.
District officials and law enforcement became aware of threats being made on the social media platform Snapchat against Wapato Middle School on Oct. 7, district spokesperson Mike Balmelli said.
On Monday, law enforcement learned of a threat made against the high school on Instagram, Bobby Miranda of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department said. Miranda is the school resource officer for the district.
The messages have included threats of violence against the schools at large and particular students, Miranda said.
The threats came from multiple accounts. Students also shared the messages with each other, making it difficult to determine just how many threats were made, Miranda said. As of Friday afternoon, the investigation was continuing, and there were no suspects.
The district increased security on its campuses this week. Under normal circumstances, the district has school security officers, Balmelli said. The company that supplies officers sent additional personnel to district campuses this week.
Additional officers from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department, Wapato Police Department and Yakama Tribal Police Department also patrolled the schools, Miranda said.
Some of the threats included numbers which may have referenced dates on Thursday and Friday, Balmelli said. On those days, schools limited outdoor activities. No athletic events were affected.
“The district takes any mention of violence or a threat to our schools or the learning environment very seriously,” Balmelli said.
Miranda said that the frequency of the messages appeared to lessen during the week.
“It seems like it's stopped for the most part in our schools,” Miranda said. “Like I said, nothing came of it. We just had extra patrols and took it seriously.”
Miranda and Balmelli advised parents to be mindful of their children’s social media activity and for students not to engage with strangers online. They also encouraged anyone with additional information about these threats to contact the school district or the sheriff’s office.
