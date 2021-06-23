Schools throughout the Yakima Valley expect 2020-21 graduation rates to be close to recent years, in spite of an unusual pandemic year of learning.
Some say emergency credit waivers provided by the State Board of Education played a significant role.
Last school year, all public schools in the county began the school year remotely in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many schools began reintroducing younger students to in-person learning in October, older students were not brought back to the classroom until later in the fall or into the late winter.
For students at the high school level, administrators reported a sharp divide between those excelling and those struggling in remote learning, with few students in the middle. This was of particular concern for high school seniors, as schools and teachers worked to get them over the graduation threshold.
In the spring, the State Board of Education opened emergency waiver applications to schools for the second consecutive year in light of COVID-19 disruptions.
The waivers, provided to high schools as a last resort to help seniors graduate on time after showing a “good effort to meet requirements,” allowed districts who requested and received the permission to waive two credits. Both could be in core subjects, but could not be in the same subject area. The waiver could be used in addition to an existing waiver that allows schools to waive two flexible or elective classes based on need.
Students had to have at least 20 credits to graduate this year, rather than the usual 24.
State and regional school officials anticipated that demand for the waivers would be similar to last year — widespread. While schools had more time to adjust to and teach amid the pandemic compared to the swift upset to schooling in spring 2020, students this year had more courses that could be disrupted.
“It’s all situational,” said Kevin Chase, superintendent of Educational Service District 105, an agency that supports schools in the region. Waivers might be used for a student who struggled with remote learning, or who had a teacher out sick amid the pandemic, he said. The waiver gave local districts and schools the discretion to decide if individual students were ready to graduate.
“It’s nice to have the ability, because not all kids are the same, not all situations are the same,” Chase said. “Schools need to have flexibility in their ability to get kids across the finish line. We’re not dumbing down the ability of kids … but there are times when you absolutely have a kid who is ready to graduate, completely prepared to graduate, and just missed something along the way.”
In Yakima County, school administrators appear to have been of a similar mindset.
Every K-12 public school district in Yakima County as well as the Yakama Nation Tribal School applied for and was approved to use the waiver this year, according to SBE records. Last year, by comparison, the Zillah and Granger school districts received the waiver.
While every public high school in the county was able to waive credits for their students with this permission, not all did. Neither the Naches Valley nor Zillah school districts reported using the waivers. Zillah officials pointed to the district’s trimester system, saying that students had more opportunities to earn credits throughout the year with this system, making it easier to stay up to speed.
In Sunnyside, which also has trimesters, about 30 students relied on waivers, allowing them to graduate in the weeks after 393 of their peers walked at commencement, said district communications director Jessica Morgan. That’s not abnormal, she said. In the past five years, the number of students graduating on time has hovered around 390. The district often has about 40 more students who would take the weeks after graduation or the summer to complete missing requirements, rather than continuing into the new school year. This summer, about 10 students are expected to continue into the summer in addition to the 30 who have met their requirements with the help of the waiver, said Morgan.
West Valley, East Valley and Toppenish school districts similarly had a large number of students who used a mix of the emergency waiver and the flexible credit waivers, according to officials. In West Valley, 50 graduates relied on them, while 24 did in East Valley and 45 in Toppenish.
“I know a lot of kids got through because of that,” said Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna.
He said many kids struggled with remote learning or with access to a stable internet connection, even with district support such as hotspot delivery.
“It was tough on kids — it was extremely difficult on kids, period,” Cerna said of remote learning. When Toppenish students were able to return to campus for part-time in-person learning in November, many students made up for lost ground. But some would have been held back if it weren’t for the state creating the lenience, he said.
“I know for a fact that because of the waivers, a lot of our kids made it,” he said. As a result, Toppenish had its biggest graduating class this year, he said, with 260 kids, up from about 252 last year, he said.
In Wapato, 17 students relied on waivers, and some will continue into summer school to make up for missed requirements. Just nine students in Granger and three students in Selah used the waiver.
While official graduation numbers and rates are not announced by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction until after the start of the new school year, many Yakima County districts said they anticipated that their numbers would be on par with recent years.
Chase of ESD 105 said the number of waivers isn’t as important as each district’s local discretion in helping kids graduate.
“Dealing with kids is not a factory,” he said. “The local decision — I think they’ve given that back to the districts, which has been helpful in the last couple of years … Having that flexibility has been a godsend.”