Toppenish School District had launched an internal investigation into allegations of employee misconduct against high school staffers John L. Cerna and Bertha Cerna before deferring to the county sheriff’s office, school officials confirmed.
The couple – who serve as a high school vice principal and high school English language learner teacher, respectively – had been placed on paid administrative leave amid the district investigation.
An investigation into the allegations was later launched by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, at which point the district suspended and deferred its inquiry, the district said. The district declined further comment.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that it had an open investigation into allegations against the two high school employees.
Bertha Cerna is married to John L. Cerna – known locally as Johnny Cerna – who is the son of district Superintendent John Cerna.
Johnny has been the assistant principal of Toppenish High School for two years. Prior to that, he was the dean of students and a special education teacher. He is also the long-time coach of Toppenish’s wrestling team, having coached for roughly 17 years, and has led the team through four state championships in the last five years. In mid-2019, Johnny slipped into a months-long coma, after which he stepped down from his dean of students position because of excessive physical demand.
His wife, Bertha, has been an ELL teacher since the 2015-16 school year. She was previously an elementary teacher in the district.