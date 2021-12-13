Friday afternoons at Kirkwood Elementary School in Toppenish are set aside for enrichment and intervention. Walk down the hall, and you might see a class of high-achieving kids making evergreen wreaths with real branches and bright red bows. Another gaggle of students is attempting to build the tallest cup tower they can, and shrieks are heard when it comes crashing down. A third-grader guides his friends as they tinker with a nearly-working robot.
It wasn’t always like this.
This is the first fully in-person school year for the Toppenish School District using a modified calendar system with optional intervention and enrichment classes on Friday afternoons.
Toppenish is not the only district switching up its schedule. The Highland School District also changed its calendar to include instruction from August 2021 to June 2022. And even more local districts and schools across Washington are considering a calendar change as a tool for knowledge retention and social support during pandemic-era learning.
Balanced calendar basics
The traditional school year consists of at least 180 days of instruction with longer breaks during winter and summer. Learning usually starts in late August or early September and ends around late May or early June, with about two months of summer break in between.
A balanced or modified calendar takes a more continuous approach to instruction. Classes take place throughout most of August through June. Summer is shorter, with more breaks during the year.
Schools take different approaches to the breaks. In the Toppenish School District, students attend classes Monday through Thursday, for about an hour longer than their pre-pandemic schedule, with a half day on Friday. Students can attend intervention and enrichment classes on Friday afternoons. In Highland, students attend classes Monday through Friday, but three times a school year there's a weeklong intersession. During intersession, students and teachers can choose to either take a break or come in for enrichment instruction.
Students who do not attend enrichment sessions still receive 180 days of instruction. Students who participate in enrichment accumulate additional instruction time, comparable to attending summer school, district officials said.
The continuous instruction model reduces summer break time, during which many students forget part of the material they learned during the school year. It also helps reduce the achievement gap between low-income students and their high-income peers who have more opportunities, according to information presented in a statewide webinar on balanced calendars facilitated by the Washington Association of Educational Service Districts.
Proponents say balanced calendars improve conditions for teachers, who often report feeling better rested after breaks and are less likely to experience burnout.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction offered school districts interested in looking into balanced calendar models up to $75,000 in grant money earlier this year.
The Highland, Toppenish, Yakima, Mt. Adams, Selah and Union Gap school districts all received state money for work related to balanced calendars. The exact amount varied on districts’ anticipated needs and where they were in the implementation process, according to local school officials.
Trying it out
Administrators, educators and students in school districts that switched to balanced calendars had positive feedback after the first couple of months of the school year.
In Toppenish, Kirkwood Elementary School Principal Enrique Romero praised teachers who have taught during the Friday afternoon sessions, known as Wildcat Academy. Since these sessions are outside normal instructional hours, teachers can opt in to participate, similar to summer school.
“It really is a testament to their dedication,” he said.
Last year, after some students came back from months of remote learning, classes happened four days a week at the school. Friday mornings were reserved for intervention classes with certain students, Romero said.
This year, any student who wants to come to the Friday afternoon sessions is welcome.
The content is also different this year. Older students can sign up for various classes, including robotics, gardening, speed stacking cups, coding, gardening and strategy game club. Romero said classes are determined based on student interests, although the areas students may need some help in are also taken into account.
The school embraces the idea that students learn certain skills through play. Just being in school teaches lessons like cooperation, Romero said. The classes provide a social outlet for students after months of isolation during the early pandemic.
Third-grader Rafael Gonzalez spent six weeks in robotics class. He said he wishes he could spend more time each week building.
“It’s fun to build and put the pieces together and have fun with my team,” he said.
He said he would like to come back to Wildcat Academy after the break and either take robotics again or try strategy club, which uses board games.
Fifth-grade teacher Katie Haynes works with the strategy games club at Lincoln Elementary School, also in Toppenish.
She said that the new schedule took a bit of time for the kids to get used to, but she’s found it to be a good fit.
“As an educator, I am better able to meet the needs of my students in this current schedule,” she said.
While every school worries about funding, Teri Martin, federal programs director for the district, said most of the funding that would have gone toward summer school has been shifted to help cover the Friday afternoon sessions. She said this helps make modified calendar sessions a sustainable option financially.
The district received $120,000 from OSPI to fund balanced calendar implementation, said Toppenish curriculum director Brenda Mallonee. She said the district has been considering a calendar switch since before the pandemic.
Over in the Highland School District, students still come to school five full days a week. But three times a year, they have weeklong intersessions. During intersession, students and teachers can stay home and rest or participate in enrichment classes. The district also offered two weeks of intersession in July.
Highland High School English teacher Vanessa Williams said she was able to bring back lessons in journalism and restart the school paper thanks to the new schedule.
She said the changes sparked a strong feeling of excitement in her similar to when she got her first teaching job over 30 years ago. She also said she felt well rested afterward, even though she had been teaching during what could have been a break.
Mindy Schultz, director of student success for the district, said that other teachers reported similar stories.
Intersession is not the time to teach core curriculum, Schultz said, although older students can work on credit retrieval. But most students engage in activities like building marshmallow catapults or playing sports or creative writing.
About 50% of students attended intersession in October, Schultz said. Feedback from those who attended was largely positive. Students said they appreciated spending time with their teachers in smaller group settings. Some even asked for intersession to be extended to two weeks.
“It's helping the kids connect back to the school,” Schultz said. “So, I think there's this bonus that we got out of the intersession.”
A growing trend
Mallonee said that educational leaders from across the Yakima Valley and beyond have reached out to Toppenish asking about the modified calendar year.
“It's the talk of the state,” she said.
Locally, at least four districts received grant money from the state to look into a calendar change.
The Yakima School District — the largest in the area — is among those considering a balanced calendar approach for future school years. Currently, the district is gathering thoughts from community members through a survey.
The district has three sample calendars with intersessions available on its website, along with more information about the potential change.
The district received $32,500 in grant money from OSPI to investigate what a balanced calendar would look like for its schools, district spokesperson Kirsten Fitterer said in an email. Most of the funding has been used for the survey and staff time, said Will Sarett, the district’s executive director of human resources.
Superintendent Trevor Greene said that a final decision on the 2022-23 academic calendar has not been made yet. A committee made up of representatives from the district and the Yakima Education Association will present three potential calendars to the school board in January with their recommendation, but the final decision is up to the board.
“There are a lot of students that lose learning, not necessarily over the course of the instructional year when they're in school, but during those long periods of time when they're out of school,” Yakima school board president Martha Rice said. “And so, we're looking for a calendar that's best for student learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.