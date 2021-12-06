Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay resigned from his position and will exit his role Dec. 31, according to a district announcement Friday.
Sunnyside spokesperson Jessica Morgan said that district leaders are still working out some elements of the transition.
In the announcement, McKay thanked staff, students and community members for the support shown to him during his tenure.
The reason for McKay's mid-school year departure was not immediately available. The announcement did not specify McKay’s next career move, but did say he "made the decision to begin a new chapter in (his) professional life."
McKay worked as the superintendent for Zillah School District prior to joining Sunnyside in 2016.
This story is developing and may be updated.
