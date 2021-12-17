The Sunnyside school board named an interim superintendent at Thursday’s meeting to fill the spot soon to be left by Kevin McKay.
McKay’s last day is Dec. 31. He and the district haven’t commented on the reason for his resignation. A district announcement earlier this month said he “made the decision to begin a new chapter in (his) professional life,” without elaborating.
Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez will be interim superintendent for the next six months as the board searches for a permanent replacement. The Sunnyside board appointed her in a unanimous vote. Hellner-Gomez has been with the district for nearly three decades and has been the assistant superintendent for four years, she said.
“I look forward to carrying on the good work that Kevin McKay has started in the district,” she said.
McKay will receive $482,476 in a lump sum payment from the school district, according to his separation agreement. This is equivalent to 60% of the remaining value of McKay’s contract.
McKay’s most recent contract with the district extended through June 2024. He was set to make an annual salary of $206,252.90 for his work between July 2021 through
June 2022.
Community concerns
Multiple Sunnyside community members and educators voiced their dismay over McKay’s departure during Thursday’s school board meeting.
Washington Elementary School teacher and chief negotiator for the Sunnyside Education Association Jana Waywell discussed many of McKay’s accomplishments since joining the district in 2016, including handling school operations during the pandemic, negotiations with the union and overseeing multiple construction projects.
“His resignation is a huge loss for the Sunnyside School District, one that will have ramifications for months, if not years, to come,” she said. “The work that Kevin (McKay) has done and the relationships he has built will take years for the next person to rebuild.”
Waywell and other school community members voiced a lack of confidence in the school board.
“That trust is broken. And I will tell you that respect is broken,” said district employee Lydia Garcia.
Sandra Linde, the only current member of the board who has been in her position longer than a year, was voted in as board chair at Thursday’s meeting.
Prior to the vote, Linde remarked on the community comments.
“I want this community to know I heard so much of what was being said,” she said. “I hope to help the board and the school district have the ability to work together and to educate these fine people who are on the board.”
The current board is made up of Linde, Ray Castro Escobar, Jilliann Patterson, Stephen Berg and Linda Roberts. Roberts beat longtime board member and former President Michelle Perry in the November election.
Sunnyside is the second largest school district in Yakima County with 6,724 students, according to the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
