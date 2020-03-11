SUNNYSIDE — Harrison Middle School in Sunnyside was placed in a lockdown Wednesday morning in response to a report of a student with a weapon on campus.
The middle school was placed in a lockdown at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday after a principal received a verbal report about a student with a weapon on campus, said Sunnyside School District communications director Jessica Morgan. Police were notified and the student was taken into custody, allowing the lockdown to be lifted by 10:29 a.m.
“It was a really quick response, which was nice and helpful,” she said.
Morgan said it was not clear whether the report had come from another student or if a weapon had been confirmed. She referred other questions to the Sunnyside Police Department, which could not be immediately reached for comment.
Nearby Chief Kamiakin Elementary was placed in a secure and teach as a precaution, according to the school district.
In a lockdown, students and staff shelter inside classrooms. A secure and teach is less severe. Doors are locked and no one enters or leaves buildings.