West Valley School District will break ground on its Summitview Elementary construction in May — three months early, because of funds saved early in the project.
In February 2019, voters approved a 20-year, $59 million bond measure that will be matched with $12 million in state funding to cover the construction of new Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools.
The district broke ground on Apple Valley earlier this month and originally planned to break ground on Summitview in July after state matching funds came through, said district communications director Anjerie Nemrow.
But with the construction bids for the two-school project coming in “a significant amount” under budget, the district has the funds to begin work at Summitview in early May, she said.
“We had a lot of interest in our project — really aggressive bids,” Nemrow said. “We saved enough money in the process that we’ll be able to front-fund.”
Chervenell Construction of Kennewick was the contractor hired.
Nemrow did not disclose how much was saved in the bidding process. She said the district is still determining what might be done with excess funds.
The new timeline alleviates a crunch Summitview was previously facing in order for both campuses to be ready for the 2021-22 school year, Nemrow said.
“This just relieves that pressure so that we’ll have enough time prior to school starting that fall,” she said. “With the building complete, it will allow for teachers and the building to be set up well before school starts.”
Summitview principal Eva Lust said the new timeline would benefit her staff of roughly 45, including 18 classroom teachers.
“The second they give us occupancy, (the staff) will be wanting to get in,” she said. “I am thrilled. When the high school opened, I was teaching up there and they let us into the building just a couple of days before the school year started. I had 22 boxes to unload and we were climbing over workers. It was stressful.”
With the extra time, she said teachers could personalize their classrooms, and all staff members would have the ability to troubleshoot everyday procedures before students arrive.
Nemrow said the district canvassed neighbors of both school sites at the start of the year and received positive feedback.
“For the two projects, the process has gone phenomenally,” she said.
The new 550-student capacity schools — which have identical floorplans — replace buildings school officials said were outdated and overcrowded. Summitview was at 104% capacity with 337 students enrolled, while Apple Valley was at 150% capacity with 347 students, according to the district.
Community members interested in seeing the progress of the projects can view live camera feeds of each campus at wvbuildingourfuture.org.