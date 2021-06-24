Students at Yakima’s Gilbert Elementary School spent this last week problem solving.
Some students were tasked with saving the “penguins” — or feathers — from a pool of water contaminated by oil. They used pipette droppers, strings, cotton swabs and paper towels to test how best to remove the oil from the water, and Dawn dish soap to clean their feathers.
In another classroom, students spent the week building up their understanding of agricultural engineering. They learned about what engineering is, and read a story about a girl hand-pollinating a plant. By the fourth day of their first week of summer school, they were building their own pollinators out of materials like PVC tubing, said third-grade teacher Amae Merrill. Their job was to brainstorm how to pollinate differently shaped flowers, something that took creative thinking.
Project-based learning is part of some of Yakima School District’s K-12 summer learning programs this year, which focus on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. It’s the largest group of summer school students the district has ever seen, with 814 students participating in the daily STEAM programming, in addition to other summer learning programs like credit retrieval, a 400-student literacy program and migrant student programs, said summer school coordinator Heather Hastie-Ulery and director of STEAM education Andie Webb.
“The demand is much higher than usual this year,” Hastie-Ulery said.
At the high school level, she said 32% of students need to make up credits, which is higher than in the past. There are about 900 high school students participating in summer programs, about double what the district usually sees.
Many districts across the county are reporting a similar trend: Summer school classes are full, and the needs are significant, whether they be in remedial learning or building up social emotional skills. Districts want to support students who struggled with virtual learning during the pandemic.
Sunnyside School District, the second-largest district in the county after Yakima, is serving 1,500 students this summer. That’s up from about 300 in previous years, for example.
Big summer effort
All public school districts in the county started off this school year in remote learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some younger students returned to part-time in-person learning in October, while older students returned to in-person learning later in the fall or into early winter. Schools saw a dramatic improvement in students’ engagement and learning when in person, with many reporting better grades as soon as students returned to in-person learning.
But not all lost time was made up for during the school year, and a big effort is being made over the summer.
Out of the 15 public school districts in Yakima County, all but two are offering some version of summer school. Some stretch a couple weeks while others cover the majority of the summer months. Naches Valley and East Valley school districts are the only two not to host summer learning, having not done so in the past.
East Valley communications director Mikal Heintz said while some students are not up to par in learning “due to substantially less face-to-face time,” they are closer to on-track than might be expected. The district’s plan is to address learning recovery during the coming school year, “with expanded opportunities during the school day, as well as before and after school learning opportunities.” The details are yet to be ironed out.
In districts offering summer school, many are taking a similar approach to Yakima: making learning as engaging, hands-on and fun as possible.
Sunnyside is offering a drama club and robotics classes as a new take on summer learning. Zillah is incorporating elective activities like sports, arts, yoga and Japanese into elementary summer learning alongside social-emotional learning and small group instruction. There, they saw about double the number of elementary kids needing summer support than usual.
“Summer school usually means you didn’t do very well during the school year,” said Zillah Assistant Superintendent Justin Irion. “With COVID, school closures and modified learning models, this was no fault of our students, and we didn’t want them to feel punished.”
Zillah’s high school also saw a bigger need among students over the summer than usual, while the middle school level had four of 225 students requiring remedial support. Irion said this was the result of providing small group in-person learning starting early in the last school year to help these students stay up to speed.
In Union Gap — a K-8 school district that feeds into Yakima School District — more than 25% of students are enrolled in summer school compared to about 15% ordinarily, said Superintendent Lisa Gredvig. More students were identified as having a need, but some parents declined the opportunity, she said.
In the Highland School District, summer learning is being offered for the first time. In its two-week summer academy, elementary students will receive targeted social-emotional learning support and academic instruction, while secondary students will work to make up credits.
With the increased demand for summer learning comes a need for more teachers on deck throughout the summer months, school officials said.
“We’re lucky teachers are willing to share their summer after an exhausting year,” said Webb of Yakima School District. She said the programs were giving kids a chance to experience some of the learning and socializing opportunities they missed during the past school year. It’s also helping them prepare for a full-return to campus, she said, as is expected in the fall. Kids were asked to self-learn or work with their parents to learn alongside teachers this past year, said Webb, making their learning approaches differ from one student to the next.
“We’re bringing back a set of kids that have done things very differently. We hope this is a transition … taking what we learned in the remote learning and bringing it to the classroom,” Webb said.
For Merrill, the third-grade teacher navigating pollination and agricultural engineering lessons with her students this past week, it was a joy to see her students engaging in a hands-on project after a challenging school year, as well as learning vocabulary to better understand and explain their community. One of their students told her that the problem solving project had taught them to be an engineer this week, another that, “It’s OK to fail.”